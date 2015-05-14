San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Despite holding an 8-4 record in May, the San Francisco Giants remain a team lagging a bit offensively, a condition in part due to the continued absence of right fielder Hunter Pence.

The Giants, who lost 4-3 to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, sit in the middle of the National League pack in OPS-plus. En route to their third World Series title in five seasons, the Giants posted a 99 OPS+ in 2014 (the league average is 93), with Pence third among regulars with a 121 OPS+. He has spent the entire season on the disabled list after fracturing his left forearm March 5 during spring training.

On Tuesday, Pence finished 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento. He took Wednesday off and will play nine innings defensively Thursday. His return is imminent.

”We’re getting at a stage where we’re going to evaluate him every day and make a call when we’re ready,“ Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ”We still want to give him a few more at-bats. He missed spring training.

“I haven’t talked to him; I haven’t spoken to him. He’s probably getting to where, ‘OK, I‘m ready.’ He’s going to be wearing me out, so I‘m avoiding that discussion.”

Even considering their recent run of victories, the Giants could use Pence in the heart of their order, with Bochy noting, “No question, we miss Hunter.” But with just 12 at-bats under his belt on a rehab assignment that began Friday, the Pence is unlikely to be rushed back into action, regardless of the Giants’ need and his likely desire to return.

“He’s had (two) hits,” Bochy said of Pence, who is 2-for-12 for Sacramento. “He needs at-bats right now.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 3-2, 2.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-3, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson allowed three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out four in a no-decision. Hudson never allowed more than two runs against the Astros in any of his previous seven starts, and for his career, Hudson is 5-0 with a 1.60 ERA against Houston. His ERA ranks fifth among active pitchers against the Astros with a minimum of 50 innings pitched.

--DH Buster Posey recorded three hits and drove in all three San Francisco runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run home run off Astros RHP Samuel Deduno in the fifth. Posey has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .345 (19-for-55) with three home runs and seven RBIs during that stretch.

--RHP Matt Cain threw a light bullpen sessions (20 pitches) Tuesday and is scheduled for a similar session Friday. Cain is set to throw three or four more times off the mound before facing live hitters. Cain has yet to pitch this season after being placed on the 15-day disabled list in early April due to a right flexor tendon strain.

--RHP Jake Peavy threw 50 pitches off the mound Tuesday, working mostly on his breaking ball. He is scheduled to pitch a light bullpen session Thursday. If he continues to progress without complication, Peavy will face live hitters at extended spring training. Peavy was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18 with a back strain.

--RHP Tommy Hanson signed a minor league contract with the Giants on Wednesday. Hanson, 28, finished third in the 2009 National League Rookie of the Year balloting but was beset by shoulder injuries starting in 2011. He last pitched in the majors for the Los Angeles Angels in 2013. Over four seasons with the Atlanta Braves and one with the Angels, Hanson has a career 49-35 record with a 3.80 ERA in 123 games (121 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With this team, we know they’re pretty aggressive with the fastball, and that’s a guy that’s probably all or nothing on that pitch.” -- LHP Jeremy Affeldt, on the eighth-inning pitch that Astros RF George Springer hit for a tiebreaking home run, resulting in Houston’s 4-3 win over San Francisco.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His return date to the Giants is uncertain.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen sessions May 13 and is scheduled for a similar session May 15. He will throw three or four more times off a mound before facing batters.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw his latest bullpen session May 13, and he is due for a light bullpen session May 14. He is getting closer to facing live hitters in extended spring training.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. He made 10 rehabilitation appearances between Triple-A Sacramento and San Jose through May 11. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco