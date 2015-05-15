San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Tim Lincecum’s locks are long gone, but that’s not the only noticeable difference for the 30-year old San Francisco Giants right-hander.

Hairstyle aside, Lincecum also doesn’t throw as hard as when he won consecutive National League Cy Young Awards in 2008 and ‘09. But, he’s evolved into a more complete pitcher.

“I think as a pitcher he’s reinvented himself a little bit,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

After posting a 4.76 combined ERA the past three seasons, Lincecum had a 2.00 mark through his first six starts this season, allowing eight earned runs with 14 walks and 28 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Lincecum still can be overpowering at times. But, he’s more likely to outthink hitters these days.

“He’s more of a pitcher now,” says Bochy. “He’s a four-pitch guy who knows how to hit his spots. It’s a lot easier to pitch when you’re 96-97, but he’s been able to make adjustments without the same velocity.”

On Thursday night, Lincecum survived a rough first inning in which he issued three straight walks to load the bases with two outs then got Reds right fielder Jay Bruce to fly out to deep center to end the inning.

Lincecum’s scoreless streak reached 18 innings before ending Thursday when the Reds plated three runs against him on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Lincecum issued five walks, a season-high.

“He’s aggressive with all his pitches. He’s not afraid or going to back down,” said Bochy. “The past two games are evidence of that. He uses all his pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 3-2, 3.30 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-2, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Matt Duffy earned more playing time, says Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “He’s kind of in that super utility role, meaning he could start a string of games,” Bochy said. Duffy had a career-high three hits and five RBIs on Tuesday, becoming the first Giants rookie to drive in five runs since Buster Posey in 2010. Already this season Duffy has made starts at first, second, third and shortstop.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled for a more extended outing on Friday. “He’s going to ramp it up a little bit,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions Wednesday and Thursday, getting him closer to facing live hitters in extended spring training.

--RHP Tim Lincecum held the Reds hitless for three innings before allowing his first runs in three May starts. He gave up three runs and five hits with five walks and four Ks in 4 2/3 innings, snapping an 18-inning scoreless streak. He struggled with the mound throughout Thursday’s outing. “It was a little slippery, a little muddy,” Lincecum said. “You’ve got to make the adjustment and I didn‘t. It mentally got a hold of me. Again, that’s on me. I’ve just got to tighten my focus.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get your chances against a guy like that, you’ve got to take full advantage of it. I don’t think we did.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on Reds RHP Johnny Cueto after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and is scheduled for a more extended outing on May 15.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13 and 14, getting him closer to facing live hitters in extended spring training.

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His return date to the Giants is uncertain.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. He made 10 rehabilitation appearances between Triple-A Sacramento and San Jose through May 11. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco