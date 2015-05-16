San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Hunter Pence is expected to rejoin the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Pence will be evaluated by the team’s training staff when he arrives, but all signs point toward the right fielder being activated.

“He’s one of our guys, and we missed him,” said Bochy.

Pence hit .444 with a homer and five RBIs while playing in all seven games of last year’s World Series. In the regular season, he batted .277 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs.

It was a devastating blow for the Giants when Pence was struck by a pitch from Cubs right hander Corey Black and suffered a fractured right forearm in the third spring training game.

“We get our big guy back,” said first baseman Brandon Belt. “That’s huge for us. Definitely builds some confidence for us on the offensive side. It’s a chance to build some momentum.”

Pence made five rehab appearances at Triple-A Sacramento, including Thursday night when he went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs.

“He’s back probably sooner than we thought,” Bochy said. “The way he feels and the way he’s been swinging, he’s ready. He says he’s never felt better. So, he’s on his way.”

Pence will rejoin the Giants in Cincinnati, where he helped spark them to three straight wins in the 2012 National League Division Series en route to a World Series title.

His daily dugout pep talks during that NLDS became the stuff of San Francisco lore. The Giants hope Pence can provide an equally important spark this year.

“Anybody’s offense could use a Hunter Pence,” Bochy said. “He has power, speed. He’s a big threat in the lineup. It’ll be good to have him back ... and his energy, enthusiasm, talent, all those things.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Ryan Vogelsong, 1-2, 5.67 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain took an important step toward rejoining the Giants on Friday when he threw around 30 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session in Cincinnati. Cain’s been on the disabled list since early April with a sore right forearm. “I thought it went really well,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’ll throw again Tuesday, on flat ground with some breaking balls. He felt great today.”

--OF Nori Aoki has been out of the starting lineup the past two days. Manager Bruce Bochy said he preferred to get Gregor Blanco some playing time over the slumping Aoki. “He’s going through a little bit of a rut,” Bochy said, of Aoki. “We’ll give him another day. He’ll be back out there.” Aoki is batting .211 in his past 19 games. He had a pinch-hit single on Friday.

--RHP Tim Lincecum struggled with the mound surface throughout his outing on Thursday night, getting his spikes caught on a couple occasions. While the Giants right hander didn’t want to make it an excuse, manager Bruce Bochy wished he had. “I wished he would’ve said something,” Bochy said. “He wishes he did too. He didn’t want to make out like that was the reason for his struggles. You learn.” Lincecum allowed three earned runs and issued five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner allowed two home runs in Friday’s game, but with the Giants providing him plenty of early run support, Bumgarner could afford to challenge Reds batters. “Our offense hit the ball real well,” said Bumgarner. “Gave me the freedom to attack guys a little more. You’ve got to still make pitches.” Bumgarner (4-2) allowed two runs and eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter.

--1B Brandon Belt joked following Friday night’s game that he’d forgotten his home-run trot. Belt, who hadn’t homered since Sept. 25, got to practice in the first inning Friday when he launched a 422-foot, three-run home run in the first inning off RHP Jason Marquis. Belt had been hitting the ball hard, but he finally saw results, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and four RBIs on Friday. “I forgot what it felt like (to homer),” Belt said. “My job is to go up there and have good at-bats. I’ve been doing that.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt sorry for the guy who had to go up there on the ladder. I know that’s what they have to do, those firefighters. Didn’t want to see him go to the moon right there.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after two sections of stands were evacuated while firemen extinguished the flames Friday night. The game wasn’t interrupted.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. He is expected to return May 16.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He’s expected to throw again on May 19, mixing in some breaking balls.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13 and 14, getting him closer to facing live hitters in extended spring training.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8.

--RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on April 16. He made 10 rehabilitation appearances between Triple-A Sacramento and San Jose through May 11. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco