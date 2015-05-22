San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jake Peavy can’t wait for Friday to come.

The San Francisco Giants right-hander, sidelined since mid-April with a strained back, is scheduled to throw as many as 50 pitches for Class A San Jose in the first outing on a rehab assignment.

“I‘m excited that the end is near, hopefully,” Peavy said Thursday. “I‘m going to play baseball, play games and work on my craft.”

Peavy pitched only 7 1/3 innings over two starts this season before he was sidelined due to a strained back. He permitted a combined eight runs on 12 hits while striking out seven and walking four before landing on the disabled list April 18.

Cleared following an MRI exam, Peavy threw several recent bullpen sessions and is ready to begin his rehab assignment.

“It’s been a long road for him,” manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday before the Giants’ 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. “The fact that he’s healthy, he feels good, that’s got him excited, too. He has his strength back, and he’s getting back to competing.”

The Giants rallied from early-season struggles, largely thanks to a pitching staff that has combined for a major-league-leading eight shutouts in May.

Peavy, who plans to make a rehab start May 27 for Triple-A Sacramento against Nashville, does not need to feel rushed to return.

“We’re in such good shape as far as depth,” Peavy said. “There’s no reason for me to push this thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-18

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 2-2, 5.31 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-5, 6.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Joaquin Arias brought an impressive .324 batting average into Thursday’s game against LHP Clayton Kershaw, but he wound up going 0-for-3 against the Dodgers’ ace. Arias bounced to the mound, grounded out to third and popped to third before getting replaced by SS Brandon Crawford in the eighth inning.

--C Buster Posey needed a hit during his fourth and final at-bat Thursday to extend his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games (19-for-52, .365). Posey chased Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw with a soft single to left field with one out in the eighth inning. Posey grounded out to short, struck out and popped to first during his first three at-bats.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner has sparkling a line in three starts while opposing Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw this season. Bumgarner has allowed only three runs on 18 hits during 20 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts and five walks. Bumgarner also homered off of Kershaw on Thursday, his first of the season and No. 7 of his career. He earned the win in the series finale against Los Angeles, firing 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong is set to make his seventh start of the season Friday in Denver against the Rockies. He has also appeared twice in relief. Vogelsong is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA with batters hitting only .181 (13-for-72) against him in his past three starts. Vogelsong went 0-2 with a 12.71 ERA in three appearances against Colorado last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing good right now, everything is going our way. We just want to keep it going as long as we can. It’s a long season. We have a lot of work to do.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, after the Giants recorded their third consecutive shutout of the Dodgers, a 4-0 win Thursday that was San Francisco’s sixth victory in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw another bullpen session May 19, and next he will throw breaking balls on flat ground.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He is scheduled to throw up to 50 pitches in a rehab start for Class A San Jose on May 22, and he is due to start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His rehab stint will end during Memorial Day weekend, at which point the Giants will decide whether to activate him.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco