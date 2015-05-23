San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The San Francisco Giants will add reliever Hunter Strickland to their roster as the 26th player for Saturday’s doubleheader. So Strickland will return to Coors Field where he made his major league debut on Sept. 1.

At Triple-A Sacramento, Strickland, 26, is 1-1 with five saves and a 1.66 ERA in 15 games. In 21 2/3 innings, he has allowed 14 hits and three walks with 25 strikeouts. Also, Strickland has not allowed a home run.

“He’s been throwing the ball very well,” manager Bruce Bochy said before the Giants beat the Rockies 11-8. “Good command. Secondary pitches have really come along very well. He’s got good stuff, too. They’ve been glowing reports on this kid. He’s becoming more of a pitcher.”

The doubleheader was necessitated by an April 26 rainout when the Giants were last at Colorado. By design, eight of Strickland’s 15 appearances have been longer than one inning, including six two-inning stints.

“He’s been going multiple innings, so we made sure of that,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “If we needed to bring somebody up he would be more of a one-inning guy. So we started that early when he went down to Sacramento.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-18

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 3-3, 3.72 ERA) at Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 4.53 ERA); Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 1-0, 3.27 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner, who homered Thursday off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, is the first pitcher to homer off a defending Cy Young Award winner since Shawn Estes of the New York Mets hit a home run off Roger Clemens in 2002, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Bumgarner’s homer was his second off a Cy Young winner; he homered off Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke last year. According to Elias, the only pitchers before Bumgarner to hit two homers off former Cy Young winners are Tom Griffin (off Steve Carlton and Randy Jones) and Travis Wood (off Tim Lincecum and Jake Peavy).

--RHP Matt Cain (right flexor tendon strain) used all pitches while throwing a bullpen session that manager Bruce Bochy watched and said went “very well.” Bochy said if Cain has no residual effects from the bullpen session and everything continues going well, he could throw to hitters for the first time in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Cain had season-ending surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow on Aug. 11, 2014. He was expected to return this season after the All-Star break, but could be back before the break. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “It’s possible. But we’re not going to rush this thing. We’re slow-playing it. When you have an injury -- hamstring, elbow or whatever -- you hurt it the second time then that’s when rehab becomes even a bigger issue, a longer rehab. That’s why we really want to make sure this guy’s healed up, good to go and we will have him the last couple months.”

--C Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. He has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games. He drew the first bases-loaded walk of his career in the third. Posey is hitting .405 (60-for-145) at Coors Field and is the only player in the majors with a batting average above .400 at an opposing ballpark with a minimum of 145 at-bats.

--1B Brandon Belt hit the 34th homer into the third deck in right field at Coors Field, which opened in 1995. Belt is the 20th player to accomplish that feat. The 2-0 changeup he launched from Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick traveled 475 feet. His two-run shot in the sixth gave the Giants a 3-0 lead. Belt said, “I had a pretty good idea I was going to get something offspeed. You kind of hope for that hanging change, and that’s what happened.” Asked whether it was hard to hit a home run that far on an offspeed pitch, Belt said, “I guess. Maybe not in Colorado. I was just trying to hit the ball hard. It got a good trajectory. It’s probably off the wall in San Francisco.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one of those long nights you’re glad to get away with a win.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after a win over Colorado on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw another bullpen session May 19, and next he will throw breaking balls on flat ground.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He is scheduled to throw up to 50 pitches in a rehab start for Class A San Jose on May 22, and he is due to start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His rehab stint will end during Memorial Day weekend, at which point the Giants will decide whether to activate him.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco