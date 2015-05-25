San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Giants designated struggling third baseman Casey McGehee for assignment and added Hunter Strickland, deciding that they need to go with a 13-man pitching staff and that Matt Duffy is ready to be the regular third baseman.

McGehee, 32, was acquired in an offseason trade with Miami but never got untracked with the Giants. In 35 games, he hit .200 (22-for-110) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.

The Giants have 10 days to trade, release or outright McGehee if he clears waivers. The latter is likely to happen, since McGehee has roughly $3.5 million remaining on his $4.8 million contract. McGehee said the decision to accept an assignment to Triple-A is not one he could make so soon after being cut loose and without consulting his family. McGehee can refuse the assignment and declare himself a free agent. Even if he leaves, he gets his remaining salary. Giants general manager Bobby Evans said, “If he opts to do that, we’ll respect that and handle his decision when he makes it.”

Strickland was added to the Giants’ roster as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader and worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in the first game. The Giants optioned him back to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday night and then recalled him Sunday to take McGehee’s roster spot.

The Giants are in a stretch where they play 17 games in 16 days before their next scheduled day off June 4.

“We’re in a tough situation with all these games being played and all the pitchers being used,” manager Bruce Bochy said before the Giants lost 11-2 to the Rockies. “We need to stay with 13 pitchers. And of course the way Strickland threw the ball, that’s impressive. We just felt like we need him right now.”

Long reliever Yusmeiro Petit made a spot start in the second game Saturday and threw 81 pitches in six innings. Bochy said when Petit is ready to pitch, it will help stabilize the bullpen. Meanwhile, he’ll be unavailable for several days.

Duffy entered Sunday hitting .299 in 31 games with four doubles, two homers and 19 RBIs. After hitting .239/.294/.348 in April, Duffy entered Sunday hitting .353/.365/.451 in May.

“I think he’s earned his playing time, to be honest,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “For right now, he’ll be out there at third pretty much every day.”

After getting the news, McGehee took Duffy aside and spoke with him in a room off the visiting clubhouse at Coors Field. When McGehee was starting out with Milwaukee, he took over for veteran Bill Hall and remembered feeling bad about it.

“I wanted to make sure ‘Duff’ knew that he has nothing to feel bad about,” McGehee said. “He’s doing his job. He’s doing it real well. He forced the issue where you’ve got to get him on the field.”

McGehee suffered a left knee strain in the first week of the season but downplayed the injury as a reason he struggled. He hit .169 in the first month of this season after winning the National League Comeback Player of the Year with the Marlins in 2014 when he finished fourth in the NL with 177 hits while batting .287 with four homers and 76 RBIs in 160 games following a year playing in Japan.

”The only thing I could say is I wish I would have gotten off to a little bit different start,“ McGehee said. ”Now it’s just trying to figure out what the next step is and where to go from here. I‘m pretty sure yesterday wasn’t the last day that I have played.

“I still feel I have a lot left in the tank and a lot left to offer. I feel like I‘m the same guy that was third or fourth in the league in hits last year. I expect to get back to that level and no matter where or when it is, I‘m going to keep working to try to do that until there is nobody left that will permit it.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 4-2, 2.08 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-4, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hunter Strickland, who was on the Giants’ roster as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader and who threw two scoreless innings in the first game, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday night and then recalled Sunday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Strickland would primarily be used in the sixth and seventh innings.

--3B Casey McGehee, 32, was designated for assignment. In 35 games, McGehee hit .200 (22-for-110) with two homers and nine RBIs. He had a .254 on-base percentage and a .282 slugging percentage. He suffered a left knee strain in the first week of the season but downplayed the injury as a cause for his struggles. McGehee said, “I still think I feel I have a lot left in the tank and a lot left to offer. I feel like I‘m the same guy was third or fourth in the league last year (he was fourth in the National League with 177 hits). I expect to get back to that level, and no matter where or when it is, I‘m going to keep working to try to do that until there is nobody left that will permit it.”

--RHP Tim Hudson, who has 216 career victories, gave up eight runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings and remained winless in his career at Coors Field. In 10 starts there, Hudson is 0-3 with a 7.69 ERA (52 2/3 innings, 45 earned runs). The eight runs he allowed are the most since May 20, 2011 at the Los Angeles Angels, when he also allowed eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

--1B Buster Posey singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. He has reached base in 25 consecutive games. During his hitting streak, which is the longest active streak in the National League, Posey is hitting .365 (23-for-63) with 13 RBIs. In his past nine games at Coors Field, Posey is 16-for-37 (.432) with six extra-base hits, seven runs scored and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I put us in a pretty bad spot. A long day yesterday (with rain delays before both games of a doubleheader), a lot of innings for my bullpen. I would have liked to have gone further into the game and gone further into the game and handed it over to the bullpen a lot later in the game. I didn‘t. I wasn’t very good today.” -- Giants RHP Tim Hudson, who gave up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings in Sunday’s loss to the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw another bullpen session May 19, and next he will throw breaking balls on flat ground.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He is scheduled to throw up to 50 pitches in a rehab start for Class A San Jose on May 22, and he is due to start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. His rehab stint will end during Memorial Day weekend, at which point the Giants will decide whether to activate him.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco