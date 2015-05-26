San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A little more than six months ago, there was no bigger hero in San Francisco than Travis Ishikawa, whose home run off Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha clinched a National League pennant for the Giants.

But Monday, Ishikawa was in need of a new job after the Giants reinstated him from the disabled list and then designated him for assignment.

He spent most of last season as a pinch-hitter then took over in left field down the stretch and landed a one-year, $1.1 million contract over the winter.

A sore back left him sidelined through spring training and he began the season on the DL, eventually batting a combined .294 (20-for-68) with seven RBIs in two separate rehab stints for Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento.

But with 13 pitchers on the roster, there was little room for Ishikawa at first base or in the outfield. The Giants have lefty Brandon Belt at first base and also had two left-hander outfielders in Nori Aoki and Gregor Blanco.

“You look at the defense Justin Maxwell has played, and he’s a right-handed bat, that keeps our club a little more balanced,” GM Bobby Evans said. “There isn’t any player time at first base. We already have one utility infielder, so that eliminates a spot, too.”

The Giants, who designated infielder Casey McGehee for assignment Sunday, have 10 days to trade Ishikawa or assign him outright to the minor leagues, should he clear waivers.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 5-2, 2.84 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-6, 5.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey was given the day off Monday, making just the fifth time this season that he wasn’t in the Giants’ starting lineup. The break put Posey’s 12-game hitting streak on hold for a day. During the streak, he’s batting .360 (18-for-50) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

--1B Travis Ishikawa was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and designated for assignment Monday. Ishikawa had not played for the Giants this season; he injured his back during spring training and began the year on the disabled list. In two separate rehab stints for Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento, Ishikawa betted .294 (20-for-68) with seven RBIs.

--OF Norichika Aoki had four hits, including his second home run of the season, and walked Monday in the Giants’ 8-4 victory over the Brewers. He’s collected multiple hits in back-to-back games and has reached base safely in eight of his last nine. It marked the fifth time in Aoki’s career that he recorded a four-hit game.

--RF Hunter Pence went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk for his third multi-hit game in the last six games and raising his average to .342 since coming off the disabled list May 16. Pence also drove in a pair of runs and now has nine RBIs on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It didn’t look good the way (Kyle) Lohse is throwing the ball and we’re down 4-1. The guys really did a nice job ” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after San Francisco rallied with a seven-run sixth inning to defeat the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22, and he began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sacramento on May 24.

--1B/OF Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 11. He experienced a setback, and he returned to San Francisco on April 22 for treatment. He played in extended spring training games May 1-2. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 4 and was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and designated for assignment May 25.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw another bullpen session May 19, and next he will throw breaking balls on flat ground.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco