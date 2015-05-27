San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- In a bit of confusing roster mechanics, San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey McGehee accepted his assignment to the minor leagues Tuesday and was officially optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

McGehee hit .200 in 110 plate appearances and lost time at third base to Matt Duffy, who has firmly entrenched himself as the Giants’ everyday starter. The Giants designated the McGehee, 32, for assignment Sunday morning, leaving them 10 days to trade, waive or outright assign him to the minor leagues.

Things got complicated, technically speaking, because McGehee had all three of his option years remaining, but at the same time, as a seven-year veteran, he had the right to refuse a minor league assignment.

After giving the matter some thought, McGehee accepted the assignment, joined Sacramento and was in the starting lineup Tuesday night against Nashville. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was glad that McGehee was staying with the organization.

“It is good news,” Bochy said before San Francisco’s 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “He’ll get the chance to get regular playing time and maybe be in a relaxed situation so he can work on some things and get some at-bats.”

Bochy was optimistic that McGehee would return at some point this season and help the Giants, who signed him to a one-year, $4.8 million contract over the winter.

“When he gets his game going, and everything is healthier with his knee, he could help us down the road and give us depth,” Bochy said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 3-2, 4.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey returned to the Giants’ lineup Tuesday after a day off, and he had his hitting streak snapped at 16 games when he went 0-for-3 with a walk. During his streak, Posey batted .365 (23-for-63) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. He was the only Giants starter to not record a hit Tuesday.

--3B Casey McGehee was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A, and he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game with Sacramento. McGehee signed one-year, $4.8 million contract during the winter but floundered badly as Pablo Sandoval’s replacement and was batting .200 in 110 at-bats when he was designated for assignment Sunday. McGehee, 32, had all three options remaining, but as a seven-year veteran, he had the right to refuse a minor league assignment.

--CF Angel Pagan got a day off Tuesday, a mental break after manager Bruce Bochy noticed that Pagan was trying a little too hard in recent at-bats, including two strikeouts in the sixth inning Monday against the Brewers. Pagan is batting .306 this season but was 0-for-7 in his past three games.

--RHP Matt Cain threw a 25-pitch simulated inning Tuesday in Milwaukee. He will take part in one more throwing session after the Giants return home this weekend, and if all goes well, he could begin a rehab assignment in early June. Cain has yet to pitch for the Giants this season; he began the year on the 15-day disabled list with a forearm injury.

--SS Brandon Crawford hit a one-out double in the fourth inning Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, matching a career high. Crawford is batting .409 during his streak and .348 in 24 games this month, with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve kind of had everything going. That’s it, just making pitches and getting outs. Our offense has been scoring a lot of runs.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, after throwing six innings of three-run ball Tuesday in the Giants’ 6-3 win over the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22, and he is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw another bullpen session May 19. He threw a bullpen session May 26 in Milwaukee. He will have another throwing session during the last weekend of May, and he could begin a rehab assignment in early June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco