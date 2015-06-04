San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants will make their third visit to the White House in the last five years Thursday. This time, they will do so with a little twist.

They will take two members of the team they beat in the World Series with them.

Left fielder Nori Aoki and right fielder Justin Maxwell, who played for the Kansas City Royals last season, will accompany the Giants on the visit. That’s because they joined the Giants in the offseason, and the president welcomes all current members of the team when he hosts a championship club.

Maxwell admitted he’s uncomfortable being a part of the ceremony, but he wasn’t about to pass up a visit to the White House. Not that it will be his first. His dad, Austin Maxwell, served as the dentist for former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Maxwell said he would hide somewhere in the back row when the traditional team picture is taken.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:15 ET.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-25

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Friday -- Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 5-3, 3.00 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-5, 5.49)

--LHP Tim Hudson held the Pittsburgh Pirates to two runs over seven innings, but it was one more than the Giants scored for their veteran starter. The result: Hudson’s fifth loss of the season. The Giants have scored just 17 runs with Hudson on the mound during his 11 starts.

--LF Nori Aoki had two hits, raising his batting average to .314. But Aoki made two costly baserunning blunders in the 5-2 loss to the Pirates. Both miscues occurred with Aoki on second and 2B Joe Panik at first. In the third inning, Aoki inexplicably tried to steal third with two outs and got thrown out. Then in the eighth, with the Giants down 2-1 and no one out, Aoki strayed too far off the base and was doubled off on CF Angel Pagan’s liner to shortstop.

--RF Hunter Pence got the day off because of a sore left wrist. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said the injury was not serious, and the day off was more for rest than for the injury. Pence had started all 18 games since returning from a broken arm suffered in spring training.

--SS Brandon Crawford didn’t start, with manager Bruce Bochy looking to remedy the shortstop’s sore calf. Crawford had started 49 of the club’s first 54 games and, despite any calf soreness, had been one of the Giants’ hitters of late. He smacked his eighth home run Tuesday, which tied him for the team lead, and he had hits in 16 of his last 18 games, batting .361. Bochy summoned Crawford from the bench late in the 5-2 loss and he grounded out twice, driving in a run.

--RHP Tim Lincecum saw an impressive streak of performances at home end in his last start. Now he hopes the same will happen to an ugly run of road outings. Lincecum has given up 11 runs on 18 hits over 13 2/3 innings in his last three road starts. The biggest problem: Control. He has walked at least three in all three starts, during which he has never seen the sixth inning. Lincecum has had success against Friday’s opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, going 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 outings -- one of which was a relief appearance last July in which he recorded his first career save.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating when you can’t get the offense going. That team we just played, they have a very nice starting staff. You have to play your best ball. I don’t think we did that.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He will report to the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 3 for further work. He might be ready to begin a rehab assignment by mid-June.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco