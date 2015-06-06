San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey doesn’t try to overthink things when he finds himself in a slump.

“Just try to keep things simple is the main thing for me,” he said.

Nor was his approach all that complicated when he came to bat in the seventh inning Friday night against Philadelphia Phillies reliever Luis Garcia, with the game tied, 4-4.

“Just looking for a pitch I could handle and get the barrel on it,” Posey said.

He most certainly did that, launching a 2-0 pitch from Garcia, a 96 mph fastball, some 412 feet over the center-field fence to give the Giants a 5-4 lead, which was also the final score.

It was part of a 2-for-4 day for Posey, who had been in a 4-for-28 tailspin entering the game.

“Really I haven’t felt like I’ve been that far off,” he said, “so it was definitely nice to get a couple hits tonight and contribute.”

It wasn’t that surprising, considering the ballpark. Posey is batting .400 with three homers in 13 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s good for Buster,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I know he’s been fighting himself a little bit at the plate. He’s been a little bit off. That’s good for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner 6-2, 3.12 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Severino Gonzalez 2-1, 6.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner, Saturday’s starter, took a no-decision in his last outing, last Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. He is 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies, and allowed just one run in 15 innings of work over two starts against them last season.

--RHP Tim Lincecum went six innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday night, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two. Lincecum surrendered a home run in the first to Ryan Howard (on a hanging change-up) and another in the sixth to Maikel Franco (on a high slider). He also gave up a run-scoring double to opposing pitcher Jerome Williams. “Other than that, it wasn’t too bad,” Lincecum said. “Just tried to battle, do my best and give my team a chance to win. They, on the other hand, gave me a chance to win.”

--2B Joe Panik went 2-for-4 Friday night against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. The .311-hitting Panik, who had an 11-game streak earlier this season, is one of just four major leaguers with multiple streaks of 10 or more.

--RF Justin Maxwell went 2-for-4 Friday night in Philadelphia with a two-run homer, a 433-foot blast off Phillies starter Jerome Williams. “When something like that happens, it kind of snaps you back in with the focus in the game,” Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum said. He made Maxwell well aware of that. “He didn’t tell me personally,” Maxwell said. “He just kept giving me hugs.”

--3B Casey McGehee was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in Friday. McGehee his .200 with two homers in 35 games for the Giants before being sent to Triple-A.

--RHP Jean Machi was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin. He is 1-0 with a 5.47 ERA this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good for Buster. I know he’s been fighting himself a little bit at the plate. He’s been a little bit off. That’s good for him.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on C Buster Posey, who was in a slump before getting two hits, including a homer, on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Hunter Pence (left wrist) missed his second straight game on June 5. He is day to day.

--OF Nori Aoki (flue) missed the June 5 game, though he would have been available to pinch hit.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He was due to report to the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 3 for further work. He might be ready to begin a rehab assignment by mid-June.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2.

--RHP Jean Machi (groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

3B Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco