San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

Apparently the San Francisco Giants weren’t solely focused on winning their third championship in five seasons last summer.

Clearly they were heavily invested in scouting the Cape Cod League as well.

The Giants drafted arguably the best pitcher and best power hitter from the traditional summertime hangout of amateur stars Monday, taking Southern Nevada right-hander Phil Bickford with the 18th overall pick and Boston College outfielder/first baseman Chris Shaw at No. 31.

Giants scouting director John Barr took time after the first round to label Monday “a good day.”

“We’re very excited and happy to be able to select two players that we think can help us down the line,” Barr said. “To be able to get a power arm and a power bat with our first two picks, we’re pretty excited about it.”

Because the draft order is based on regular-season record, the Giants picked higher than most defending champs. They took advantage by snatching a 19-year-old who two years ago went No. 10 overall out of high school to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bickford went to the Cape Cod League after having played his freshman season at Cal State Fullerton. He did so well in the Northeast -- he recorded 44 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings -- he decided to transfer to a junior college so that he could become draft-eligible in 2015 rather than the following year.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has a bit of a Tim Lincecum look with long, flowing hair. He threw a bit like the former two-time Cy Young Award winner against junior-college competition this season, going 9-1 with a 1.45 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings.

Bickford’s surfer-dude look lends credence to a report that he tested positive for marijuana leading up to the draft.

Barr would not comment on the widely accepted report.

The Giants plan to develop Bickford as a starter.

Meanwhile, Shaw was to power hitting in the Cape Cod League what Bickford was to power pitching. The left-handed-hitting slugger led the league with eight home runs.

Shaw, 21, just finished his junior season at Boston College, where he overcame a broken hamate bone during the season to hit .311 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Shaw played outfield a majority of the time for Boston College, but Shaw said the Giants project him as a first baseman.

The Giants used their second-round pick, No. 61 overall, on 22-year-old left-hander Andrew Suarez of the University of Miami.

The hard-thrower returned to Miami for his senior season after having been selected in the second round by the Washington Nationals a year ago.

Fully recovered from a torn labrum in 2012, Suarez is projected as a starter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-3, 3.77 ERA) at Mets (RHP Chris Heston, 5-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Bickford might not know RHP Tyler Beede, but he would be comforted to know he’s already on his career path. The Giants made Beede their No. 1 pick last season, four years after he’d been drafted out of high school in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn’t sign with the Jays, had a highly successful career at Vanderbilt and then joined the Giants’ organization, where he already has advanced one level in the minors. What’s the tie to Bickford? He also was a first-round pick of the Blue Jays out of high school two years ago, and also rejected their offer, eventually to be selected by the Giants. Bickford played last season at the College of Southern Nevada, a community college, after starting his collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton.

--OF/1B Chris Shaw earned the distinction of being compared to 3B Pablo Sandoval when he was selected by the Giants with the 31st pick of Monday’s draft, a pick San Francisco received in compensation for losing their World Series hero in free agency. A comparison is fair on at least two other levels. Like Sandoval, Shaw throws right and has outstanding left-handed power, as he displayed both in the Cape Cod League last summer and during his junior season at Boston College. In fact, Shaw led the NCAA in home runs until he suffered a broken hamate bone during the 2015 season, the same bone Sandoval broke twice during his Giants career.

--RHP Chris Heston, Tuesday’s starter to open the series at New York, is looking to get back on the right side of the win column after a tough outing against Pittsburgh, taking the loss to fall to 5-4 with a 4.29 ERA by giving up five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings back on June 2. That followed up on his best performance of the season, 7 1/3 shutout innings against Atlanta where he only allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong took the loss against Philadelphia on June 6, giving up five runs (all earned) in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-4 loss to the Phillies. It was his first road loss since April 29 at Los Angeles, snapping a personal three-game winning streak away from home where he’d gone 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 17 2/3 innings.

--2B Joe Panik’s double in the third inning against Philadelphia on June 6 was part of a 3-for-5 outing that gave him a 12-game hitting streak, setting a new career standard. Over the last dozen games, he’s hitting .388 (19-of-49), and has moved into the top 10 in the National League in hitting with a .316 average. “He’s playing great, isn’t he?” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think if you look at second basemen, he’s playing as well as anybody.”

--1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with an RBI on June 6 in a loss to Philadelphia, extending his streak of reaching base to 22 consecutive games. He has a .394 on-base percentage since May 15 (.373 overall), while his streak is the longest active one in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like we had two men on every inning and couldn’t add on there, and it came back to get us. We had some chances...and couldn’t quite cash in.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after a loss vs. Philadelphia on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left wrist) out of lineup June 3-7. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jean Machi (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2. On June 6, Peavy made his third rehab start for Sacramento.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He was due to report to the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 3 for further work. He might be ready to begin a rehab assignment by mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco