San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- Madison Bumgarner’s brief bid with perfection ended in the fifth inning Wednesday when a controversial infield hit followed 13 consecutive outs.

One inning later, the questions about whether that infield single was actually a hit were silenced by two Seattle runs and a sudden 2-0 Mariners lead.

In the end, Bumgarner put together another solid outing, only to come up short. In his past two starts, the Giants have failed to score a run, losing 1-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, then 2-0 to Seattle.

“He was electric,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Bumgarner in his latest outing. “He just had some bad luck.”

Bumgarner retired the first 13 Seattle batters before Mariners designated hitter Mark Trumbo was awarded a hit on a bad-hop grounder that bounced off the chest of Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford in the fifth. One inning later, the left-hander gave up extra-base hits to Seattle’s Austin Jackson and Robinson Cano on consecutive at-bats to bring in the two runs.

“Just a couple of mistakes there cost us,” said Bumgarner, who threw an eight-inning complete game, striking out nine.

Before the fifth, Bumgarner was almost unhittable. His fastball was topping out at 95 mph, and the Mariners had no answer.

The southpaw said afterward that he was aware of the perfect start but that he wasn’t putting too much weight on it.

“You know,” he said. “But it’s way too early to be thinking about that.”

In the end, Bumgarner was less than perfect. And, as has been the case lately, that is all it takes for him to be on the losing end of a close game.

“That’s the nature of the game,” teammate Angel Pagan said of the Giants’ inability to score a run for Bumgarner in his past two starts. “You’re going to win or you’re going to lose. You don’t have time to get frustrated.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 4-5, 4.81 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 1-1, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Marco Scutaro was signed to a contract that will last through the remainder of the season, the Giants announced Wednesday. The 39-year-old veteran underwent spinal fusion surgery in December. He was released in January and has yet to find another job, so the Giants matched the contract he originally signed as a goodwill gesture. Scutaro was placed on the disabled list, and he is not expected to suit up or play for San Francisco this season.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner flirted with a perfect game Wednesday night. After retiring the first 13 Seattle batters, he finally allowed an infield hit in the fifth and gave up two runs in the sixth to take his second consecutive loss, 2-0 to the Mariners. Bumgarner has allowed just three runs over 16 innings of his past two starts, but he is 0-2 because the Giants have failed to score a run for him.

--CF Angel Pagan took the blame for the big hit Wednesday, a gap triple by Mariners CF Austin Jackson in the sixth that he appeared to chase down but could not get a glove on. “I missed it,” he said of the hit that drove in the game’s first run. “I gave my best effort, and I missed it. No excuses. I should have caught it.”

--3B Matt Duffy had two of the Giants’ four hits Wednesday, but he couldn’t get past first base. He got thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice to end the second inning, then Duffy was stranded on first after a leadoff single in the fifth.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong has had a rough June. The starter is 0-3 with a 6.61 ERA over his first three starts of the month. Vogelsong is scheduled to make his fourth start of June on Thursday night in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched great. He pitched his heart out. ... He was electric tonight. He just had some bad luck.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on LHP Madison Bumgarner, who took the loss Wednesday as the Giants fell 2-0 to the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16 and will wear a splint until at least June 21.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 10. He tried riding a stationary bike June 13 and stopped because he felt dizziness and nausea. Blanco rode the stationary bike June 14-15 and resumed baseball activities June 16.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15. He will make his third rehab start June 20 for Sacramento.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2. Peavy made rehab starts for Sacramento on June 6, June 11 and June 16.

--RHP Jean Machi (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Michael Broadway

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrett Parker