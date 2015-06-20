San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- If the St. Louis Cardinals have been a source of pain for the Los Angeles Dodgers, consider the hurt the San Francisco Giants have inflicted on them lately.

For the eighth time in 10 meetings this season, the Giants beat the Dodgers. Catcher Buster Posey’s grand slam highlighted a 9-5 win over Los Angeles on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Posey, who hit in all 10 games against the Dodgers, said he isn’t sure why the Giants have been so successful against their rivals. Or at least he isn’t spilling any secrets.

“Nothing to really put the finger on. Just we’ve been playing sound baseball against them,” said Posey, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and recorded his first stolen base in Friday’s win.

Manager Bruce Bochy couldn’t put his finger on San Francisco’s dominance, either.

“I can’t say something stands out with the matchup,” Bochy said. “We have played very good ball against them. Pitched very well and we’ve gotten timely hits, played good defense, and that’s what wins games for you.”

If anything, San Francisco’s pitching has been one of the major reasons. Before the Dodgers scored three runs in Friday’s loss, they had gone 32 innings without scoring a run against the Giants. That was the most since the Pittsburgh Pirates shut out Los Angeles for 33 innings over two seasons in 1967 and 1968.

The Dodgers’ most recent drought ended in the second inning Friday on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 4-6, 4.65 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-4, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey, who hit in all 10 games against Los Angeles this season, hammered a grand slam in the third inning off Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger in Friday night’s 9-5 victory by the Giants. It was the 10th home run this season for Posey and his third career grand slam. “I got a pitch that stayed up,” said Posey, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and also recorded his first stolen base of the season. “Really just trying to stay small there, especially with two strikes, and not trying to do too much. I feel like you can get in trouble thinking home run. It can get a little big.”

--RHP Chris Heston became the first Giants rookie to win at Dodger Stadium since LHP Madison Bumgarner did so on July 19, 2010. Heston also defeated the Dodgers in his first career start against them. A grand slam by C Buster Posey in the third inning put him at ease. “Anytime you’re scoring runs and you’re out there, it definitely helps you relax a little bit,” Heston said. “I was trying to throw as many strikes as possible and let the defense work. They made a lot of plays tonight.”

--OF Gregor Blanco was activated from the seven-day disabled list Friday. Blanco had missed nine games with concussion-like symptoms. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

--OF Jarrett Parker was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. Parker had one hit and struck out five times in nine at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s our clean-up hitter, he’s an impact player.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on C Buster Posey after he hit a grand slam in a win over the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16 and will wear a splint until at least June 21.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 10. He tried riding a stationary bike June 13 and stopped because he felt dizziness and nausea. Blanco rode the stationary bike June 14-15 and resumed baseball activities June 16.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15. He will make his third rehab start June 20 for Sacramento.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2. Peavy made rehab starts for Sacramento on June 6, June 11 and June 16. Peavy should return to the Giants soon, although his next start has not been scheduled.

--RHP Jean Machi (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Michael Broadway

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell