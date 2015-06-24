San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Left fielder Nori Aoki was all set to start Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres despite some pain in his lower right leg.

He convinced San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy to allow him to return to the top of the lineup after he was held out of the club’s previous game.

Then came the bad news: X-rays taken during the day revealed a fractured leg, prompting Aoki’s removal from the lineup and, on Wednesday, his placement on the disabled list.

The Giants expect Aoki to miss at least six weeks.

No doubt, the .317 hitter will be missed. But that wasn’t the case for one night anyway.

Aoki’s replacement will be supersub Gregor Blanco, who moved atop the lineup Tuesday and got on base four times, twice via hits and twice on walks. He scored one of the Giants’ runs in a 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Padres.

With right fielder Hunter Pence also out of action, the Giants almost surely will dip into their farm system for an outfielder when they create a roster spot by putting Aoki on the DL.

They left the field Tuesday with only three healthy outfielders on their active roster. One of them is Justin Maxwell, whose 0-for-5 night Tuesday dropped his season average to .219.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-5, 5.43 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-5, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong shut out the Mariners over 6 2/3 innings in his last start. It wasn’t the first scoreless effort of his up-and-down season. The veteran also tossed seven innings of shutout ball May 5 against Wednesday’s opponent, the Padres. Vogelsong is 5-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 11 career starts against San Diego.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner struck out a career-best 14 batters Tuesday in the Giants’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Padres. The 14 strikeouts matched the franchise’s West Coast record for a left-hander, a feat accomplished previously by just Atlee Hammaker. The double-digit strikeout effort was the 22nd of Bumgarner’s career. He became the first pitcher since RHP Mark Prior in 2004 to record at least 14 strikeouts, walk no more than one and receive a no-decision.

--LF Nori Aoki was diagnosed with a fractured lower right leg, and he will be placed on the disabled list Wednesday. He is expected to miss six weeks. Aoki, the club’s leading hitter at .317, sustained the injury when hit by a pitch Saturday in the Giants’ win over the Dodgers. His replacement in left field is expected to be Gregor Blanco, who had two of the Giants’ seven hits Tuesday in a 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Padres. However, Blanco already was subbing for injured RF Hunter Pence, so no doubt the Giants will have to promote an outfielder from the minors.

--RHP Sergio Romo had to be removed from the Giants’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Padres in the ninth inning Tuesday after spraining his left ankle while making a pitch. Romo was able to stay in the game for one batter after sustaining the injury. However, with a left-handed hitter coming up and the veteran reliever hobbling a bit, manager Bruce Bochy decided to pull Romo. The injury is not considered serious, although Romo will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

--RHP Jean Machi was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday before the Giants’ series opener against the Padres. Out since June 2 with a strained left groin, Machi returned to the club ready for immediate activity out of the bullpen. He demonstrated that in four rehab appearances at Triple-A Sacramento, where he pitched a total of five scoreless innings, allowing three hits. He did not get into Tuesday’s game.

--RHP Mike Broadway returned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday with a photo album full of memories and a highlight reel full of confidence. The reliever pitched four games for the Giants in June, including his major league debut. Broadway demonstrated he belonged with the big boys, allowing only one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He was sent back to the minors to make room on the active roster for RHP Jean Machi, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough one to lose. Bum threw so well again. We’ve got to find a way to get this offense clicking.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after LHP Madison Bumgarner lost an eighth-inning lead and the Giants fell 3-2 to the Padres in 11 innings Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured lower right leg) was hurt June 20. X-rays taken June 23 revealed the full extent of the damage. He will be placed on the disabled list June 24, and he likely will miss at least six weeks.

--RHP Sergio Romo (sprained left ankle) left the June 23. He will be re-evaluated June 24, but the injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Jean Machi (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15. He was activated June 23.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2. Peavy made rehab starts for Sacramento on June 6, June 11, June 16 and June 21. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Peavy is close to being activated.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15 and June 20.

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Jean Machi

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Casey McGehee

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell