San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MIAMI -- Call it Comeback Thursday.

Matt Cain, who hasn’t pitched since July 9, 2014, will make his return on Thursday against the Marlins.

Also in the game, the Marlins will start right-hander Jose Fernandez, who hasn’t pitched since May 9, 2014 due to Tommy John surgery.

Cain, who was an All-Star three times from 2009 to 2012, was bothered by bone chips in his elbow much of last year. He finally had surgery on Aug. 11 and later had an operation to remove a bone spur from his right ankle.

This year, Cain was slowed by a strained flexor tendon in his right arm.

“It’s been a long road back -- longer than I thought it would be,” Cain said. “But it’s worth it.”

Cain was limited to 15 starts last year and produced just a 2-7 record and a 4.18 ERA.

This year, in four rehab outings, Cain had a 4.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.

If he is healthy, Cain commands his fastball on either side of the plate, ranging from 89 to 93 mph. He has solid off-speed stuff, which keeps batters from sitting on his fastball.

“I’ve missed pitching,” Cain said. “When you have (the game) taken away from you for a while, you learn to appreciate it more.”

RECORD: 42-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, season debut) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston earned a no-decision on Wednesday against the Marlins, pitching six innings and allowing three runs. Heston was in line for a win -- which would have made him 9-5 -- until Justin Bour got a walk-off homer in the ninth off the Giants’ bullpen. A native of Palm Bay, Fla., Heston had never previously faced the Marlins. He has pitched very well since taking the roster spot of injured pitcher Matt Cain. The Giants are 10-6 in Heston’s starts, winning seven of the past 10.

--RHP Tim Lincecum, who will be placed on the disabled list on Thursday due to a forearm injury, is no longer the pitcher he once was -- and that’s not a good thing. Lincecum was brilliant his first five years, when he was 28 games over .500, always had an ERA of 4.00 or less and always had a WHIP of under 1.300. Since then however, Lincecum is three games under .500, has always had an ERA over 4.00 and a WHIP over 1.300. Lincecum, 31, is 7-4 this season with a 4.13 ERA and a 1.480 WHIP. If it holds, his WHIP would be a career high.

--2B Joe Panik, who went 2-for-5 to raise his batting average to .314, has become a building block for the Giants. The Giants’ first-round pick in 2011 out of St. John‘s, Panik, 24, is a converted shortstop whose arm plays better at second base. He is a fundamentally sound player, defensively and offensively, where he puts the ball in play and finds the gaps for extra-base hits. After hitting just one homer as a rookie last season, Panik has six this year, and his OPS has gone up from .711 to .840. He has already doubled his doubles total (from 10 to 20) and is a player to watch as continues to improve.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our closer (Casilla) was off (his game) tonight. That was the difference in the game.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after RHP Santiago Casilla gave up a walkoff homer in the ninth inning of the loss to Miami Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15, June 20 and June 25. He pitched June 25 in what is expected to be his final injury-rehab start. He threw a bullpen session June 28 and is expected to be activated to make his season debut July 2 at Miami.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. The injury is not considered serious.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He likely is out until at least early August.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2. Peavy made rehab starts for Sacramento on June 6, June 11, June 16, June 21 and June 26. He is scheduled to return to the Giants’ rotation July 3.

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Mike Broadway

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell