San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Matt Cain was overshadowed on Thursday by rival pitcher Jose Fernandez of the Miami Marlins.

Cain (0-1), pitching for the first time since July 9, 2014, due to elbow and ankle surgeries as well as a strained flexor tendon in his right arm, took the loss.

He didn’t pitch horribly. A three-time All-Star from 2009 to 2012, Cain lasted 5 1/3 innings against the Marlins, allowing seven hits, four walks and five runs.

“The ball feels a lot better coming out of my hand,” Cain said, comparing his performance to early last year when the elbow was plaguing him. “Now it’s just ironing it out and making good pitches.”

One of his bad pitches on Thursday came against Fernandez, whose fifth-inning solo homer sparked a four-run frame by Miami.

“It was a 1-1 count, and I didn’t make a good pitch -- right down the middle,” Cain said of the delivery to Fernandez, who now has two career homers. “He swings the bat pretty well for a pitcher.”

Later that inning, Cain gave up a three-run homer to Marlins first baseman Justin Bour.

Where was Cain trying to go with that pitch?

“In,” Cain said.

Where was the pitch?

”In, Cain said. “He got it.”

And there you have it ... Forgive the Giants if they are not in a talkative mood following a 5-4 loss, completing a three-game sweep by the lowly Marlins. It was the Marlins’ first three-game sweep since April.

Bruised egos aside, the good news for the Giants was the return to health of Cain, who was firing his fastball consistently in the 91 mph range.

“There might be a couple of higher numbers here or there,” Cain said of his velocity. “If that progresses (to a higher velocity), that’s great. But I feel comfortable.”

As for Fernandez, who came back after missing nearly 14 due to Tommy John elbow surgery, Cain said he was impressed.

“He looked really good,” Cain said. “I saw fastballs and sliders. The ball was coming out really good -- it didn’t look like he was trying really hard, which is something we saw from him in years before. He looks like he is ready to go.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-38

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-2, 9.39 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 5-4, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain came off the disabled list and made his 2015 debut against the Marlins, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings. Cain hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 9, 2014, due to elbow and ankle surgeries as well as a strained flexor tendon in his right arm. Cain was a three-time All-Star from 2009 to 2012.

--RHP Tim Lincecum went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday due to a bruised right forearm. Lincecum, 31, is 7-4 this season with a 4.13 ERA and a career-high 1.480 WHIP.

--RHP Jake Peavy, who hasn’t pitched since April 18 due to a back strain, comes off the disabled list on Friday at Washington. Peavy, 34, is just 0-2 this season with a horrible 9.39 ERA. This from a pitcher who has a career record of 139-113. But it’s fair to wonder how much Peavy has left -- he is just 7-15 since the start of last season.

--C Buster Posey, who took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday and left the game, started at 1B and had no issues on defense. Offensively, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI, including his 13th homer of the season. Posey has an eight-game hit streak and is batting .448 during that span.

--RHP Chris Heston, who got a no-decision on Wednesday, was a teammate of Marlins 2B Dee Gordon at Seminole Community College. Both are natives of Florida, and Heston had 20 friends from his hometown of Palm Bay -- which is 170 miles north of Marlins Park -- in the stadium for Wednesday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball feels a lot better coming out of my hand. Now it’s just ironing it out and making good pitches.” -- Giants RHP Matt Cain, who came off the disabled list and made his 2015 debut against the Marlins in a loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15, June 20 and June 25. He pitched June 25 in what is expected to be his final injury-rehab start. He threw a bullpen session June 28 and was activated and made his season debut July 2 at Miami.

--RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2. Peavy made rehab starts for Sacramento on June 6, June 11, June 16, June 21 and June 26. He is scheduled to return to the Giants’ rotation July 3.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. The injury is not considered serious.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He likely is out until at least early August.

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16. He is hitting off a tee as of July 2, but will likely not return before after the All-Star break.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Mike Broadway

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Ishikawa

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell