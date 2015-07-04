San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- On the day the San Francisco Giants sent one veteran pitcher to the disabled list, another one came back and the results were encouraging.

Thirty-four-year-old Jake Peavy, who missed over two months with a back strain, returned Friday night and allowed two runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals.

After a rocky first inning, Peavy retired 16 of 17 batters before walking Bryce Harper to open the seventh. Clint Robinson followed with a two-run homer that was the difference maker.

“What a great job he did. Hard to pitch better than he did,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Just one mistake there. He was hitting his spots, mixing it up. Terrific job.”

In his return to Nationals Park, where he was the winning pitcher in Game 1 of the 2014 National League Division Series, Peavy struck out four and walked four.

“A lot to build on,” said Peavy, who hadn’t pitched since April 17th. “It’s nice to show everybody here in this room (that I‘m healthy). It’s hard to simulate these big league games in the minor leagues. It’s nice to get back in the swing of things.”

Was Bochy surprised Peavy hit the ground running?

“No, with how competitive he is, and his arm strength is up there,” Bochy said. “I thought we’d see the Jake that we know and he was at the top of his game.”

The Giants, who have lost four straight, sent right hander Tim Hudson to the disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain. They got Matt Cain back on Thursday.

“It was good to see Cain yesterday and it was good to see Jake today,” Buster Posey said. “Those guys have logged a lot of innings. When they’re out there we feel like we have a chance to win.”

Peavy lowered his ERA from 9.39 to 6.43 in his third start of the season.

“It’s rewarding when you work through what we had,” he said. “To be able to come back and get a few starts before the break under our belt, and then be ready to go.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-39

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 8-4, 2.99 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-5, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner (8-4, 2.99) looks to extend his streak of solid starts when he faces the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Bumgarner has allowed two runs or less in each of his last four starts and pitched into the eighth inning each time. However the Giants have lost three of those games, twice being shut out.

--RHP Jake Peavy was activated Friday and made his first start since April 17 after missing over two months with a back strain. He didn’t show any rust, allowing two runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals. He led 1-0 until Clint Robinson’s two-run homer in the seventh. “What a great job he did,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Hard to pitch better than he did. Just one mistake there. He was hitting his spots, mixing it up. Terrific job.”

--LHP Josh Osich was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and made his Major League debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning despite two walks in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals. “He just missed with some pitches,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He kept his poise. I thought he’d be a little nervous tonight, but I thought he looked good. It was a pretty good debut for him.”

--RHP Tim Hudson was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to June 27th) with a right shoulder strain. In his last start, Hudson (5-7, 4.68 ERA) allowed five runs on ten hits over 6 2/3 innings in a loss to the Rockies. “He’ll be fine,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He just needs a break.”

--INF Travis Ishikawa, whose game-ending home run in Game 5 of the NLCS last October sent the Giants into the World Series, was designated for assignment. He appeared in six games this season, and was 0-for-5.

--OF Ryan Lollis was called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Lollis, 28, was hitting .345 with a homer and 11 RBIs for the River Cats and will be making his Major League debut.

--RHP Mike Broadway, 28, who had a 3.68 ERA in six games, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t do much offensively. That’s a tough one.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after a loss to Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Sacramento on June 15, June 20 and June 25. He pitched June 25 in what is expected to be his final injury-rehab start. He threw a bullpen session June 28. He was activated July 2.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. The injury is not considered serious.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He likely is out until at least early August.

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16. He was hitting off a tee as of July 2, but he likely will not return before the All-Star break.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Lollis

CF Angel Pagan

RF Gregor Blanco

OF Justin Maxwell