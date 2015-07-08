San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- After watching right fielder Hunter Pence pelt the left field bleachers with home runs in batting practice for the third consecutive day, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy had seen enough Tuesday.

Pence would not be going to Sacramento or San Jose for a minor league rehab stint. Instead, he would be thrust right into the heart of the major league lineup.

The Giants not only activated Pence from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but also slotted him fourth in the batting order for their game against the New York Mets.

Pence, who missed 30 consecutive games because of left wrist tendinitis, made an immediate impact on a club that had lost seven games in a row. He helped offensively with two RBIs and defensively with a spectacular catch-and-throw double play, and San Francisco beat New York 3-0.

Bochy wouldn’t say it, but Pence’s rush-job reinstatement had as much to do with the sad state of affairs in the Giants’ outfield as the slugger’s health. The Giants had been getting so little from the likes of Justin Maxwell (.205) and Ryan Lollis (.000), Bochy had begun to play first basemen Brandon Belt and Travis Ishikawa in the outfield.

The Giants have had no such offensive problems when Pence has been in right field this season. In 19 games this season, he has 15 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 8-6, 2.30 ERA) at Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-3, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy is winless this season, but he is getting closer. The veteran returned from the disabled list Friday with his best outing of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals. That lowered Peavy’s season ERA to a still-unsightly 6.43. He has had his fair share of success against Wednesday’s opponent, the Mets, going 6-3 against them in his career with a 3.45 ERA in 12 starts.

--RHP Matt Cain has accomplished a lot of special feats in his Giants career. That said, he was willing to put his first win of the 2015 season right up there with pretty much anything after a 3-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday. Cain hadn’t won in almost exactly a year, dating back to July 9, 2014, against the Athletics. Since then, he underwent right elbow surgery and then missed the Giants’ first 79 games of this season because of a strained flexor tendon in the same arm.

--RF Hunter Pence was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday before the Giants’ 3-0 win over the Mets. Having fully recovered from tendinitis in his left wrist, Pence was immediately thrust into the cleanup spot in the lineup. Talk about your wise decisions. Pence contributed two RBIs and a spectacular defensive play to the win, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. He missed the previous 30 games. The 2014 All-Star also sat out the Giants’ first 36 games of the season with a broken left arm.

--OF Gregor Blanco batted leadoff for the Giants in their 3-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday night, and manager Bruce Bochy said he should get used to it. Bochy said regular leadoff man CF Angel Pagan isn’t his usual self because of a sore knee, which has led to the decision to move Blanco atop the order. Blanco had three hits Tuesday, including a leadoff single in a two-run third inning that gave the Giants a lead for good.

--OF Ryan Lollis was demoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday to make room on the active roster for RF Hunter Pence. During a four-day stint with the big club, Lollis went 0-for-4 in his major league debut Saturday against the Nationals. Lollis was hitting .353 for Sacramento at the time of his promotion last Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a real grind. It’s been a tough week. They needed this. I really thought this was a very, very important game for them.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3. He resumed playing catch and took light swings June 15, but he was shut down again June 16. He was hitting off a tee as of July 2, and he took batting practice for the first time July 5. He was activated July 7.

--RHP Tim Hudson (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. The injury is not considered serious. As of July 5, he was progressing in his rehab, and the team announced he might soon pitch a simulated inning.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He likely is out until at least early August.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell