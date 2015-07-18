San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- With health has come a reworking of the San Francisco starting rotation.

With Matt Cain, Jake Peavy and Tim Hudson scheduled to join All-Star Madison Bumgarner and rookie Chris Heston in pitching the first five games of the second half, Ryan Vogelsong has returned to the bullpen and Tim Lincecum could land there as well when he returns from a right forearm contusion that landed him on the disabled list July 2, when Cain was activated.

Cain, who missed the first half of the season with a flexor tendon strain, gave up four runs and eight hits -- including five extra-base hits -- in a no-decision his third start of the year Friday, when Vogelsong pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the victory a 6-5, 12-inning win.

Peavy who missed May and June because of lower back discomfort, is to make his fifth start of the season Saturday, with Bumgarner to follow Sunday. Hudson is to return from the disabled list Monday, with Heston starting Tuesday.

“It is good to have him back,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Hudson. “He’s part of this rotation. Not that they all aren‘t, but he was doing a pretty nice job and it’s good to have him back in there.”

Hudson, who has been on the disabled list since July 2 with a right shoulder strain, is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA in 15 starts. Peavy is 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in four starts, 0-2 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts since being activated July 3.

Vogelsong, who was stuck in the rotation because of early-season injuries to Cain and Peavy, is 7-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 19 appearances, 16 starts.

“He’ll be used similar to how we used (long reliever Yusmeiro) Petit,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He can go long, give us multiple innings. But if I think I can give him enough time, I can use him in the sixth and seventh inning. The fact that we have a couple of guys down there who can give us some innings I think will help lighten the load in the rotation, too, if needed.”

Vogelsong gave up five earned runs, 14 hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings in his previous two relief appearances this season before his two scoreless innings Friday.

“More than anything, he (Vogelsong) has to be patient and try to learn from his last experience and get that out of his head and be ready to go any time,” Bochy said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-43

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-4, 4.71 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson 4-3, 3.91 ERA)

--SS Brandon Crawford had three hits, scored the winning run, and threw two runners out at third base in the 6-5, 12-inning victory Friday, what Giants manager Bruce Bochy called an “unbelievable” game. “Crawford put on a show,” Bochy said. “What a beautiful game he had. It was fun to watch.” Crawford, who also stretched a single into a hustle-double in the 10th inning, is hitting .267 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Cain was not particularly sharp, giving up four runs and eight hits in five innings in his third start of the season after missing three months because of a flexor tendon strain. “It was a little bit hit-and-miss,” Cain said. “I made some good pitches and I made some bad mistakes.” Cain gave up three doubles, a triple and a home run, although he did not walk a batter. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA. “I don’t really want to give myself that leeway, but it kind of is the first month for me,” Cain said. “I can’t think about it that way.”

--RHP Tim Hudson is to be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the starting rotation Monday for the first game of a three-game series in San Diego. “It is good to have him back,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s part of this rotation. Not that they all aren‘t, but he was doing a pretty nice job and it’s good to have him back in there.” Hudson, who has been on the disabled list since July 2 with a right shoulder strain, is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA in 15 starts.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and after another rehab appearance over the weekend is expected to join the Giants during the series in San Diego next Monday-Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Affeldt did not give up a hit but hit a batter in his 13 pitches. “Hit a batter, but a good inning for him, good stuff, good reports,” Bochy said. “He’ll probably join in Game 2 or 3 down in San Diego.” Affeldt, who has been on the disabled list June 26 with a shoulder strain, is 0-2 with a 5.96 ERA in 33 appearances this season, giving up five homers in 22 2/3 innings.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who has made 19 appearances (16 starts) this season, got a victory in his first relief role since April with two scoreless innings Friday. He will remain in the bullpen now that with RHP Tom Hudson and RHP Jake Peavy are back in the rotation. “He’ll be used similar to how we used Petit,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He can go long, give us multiple innings. But I can use him in the sixth and seventh inning.” Vogelsong is 6-0 with a 4.00 ERA as a starter and had given up 14 hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings in relief before his victory Friday. “He (Vogelsong) has to be patient and try to learn from his last experience (in the bullpen) and get that out of his head and be ready to go any time,” Bochy said.

--LHP Josh Osich struck out the only batter he faced, Arizona 3B Jake Lamb, with runners on second and third and one out in the seventh inning, preserving a 5-5 tie. Osich has faced 19 batters since being purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on July 3 and none has gotten a hit. He has four strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings over seven appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guys were fresh coming into this game, but it took one game and they are probably right back where they were.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after Friday’s 12th-inning win over Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He threw a bullpen session July 10, and is to be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the starting rotation July 20.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He threw a bullpen session July 10 and threw 13 pitches in a scoreless rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on July 16. He could rejoin the Giants July 20-22, manager Bruce Bochy said.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He likely is out until at least early August.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell