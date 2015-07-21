San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

Giants’ Lincecum has hip problems

SAN DIEGO -- It’s clear Tim Lincecum’s arm is not what it once was.

That goes for his hips, too.

Lincecum, who is on the disabled list with a bruised right forearm, returned on Monday from Tennessee where he saw a hip specialist.

”HIs arm is fine, but there was stuff going on in there (with his hips),‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said.

The MRI, according to Bochy, showed degenerative issues with the hips. ”Which is normal for athletes,‘’ Bochy said.

Lincecum is 7-4 with a 4.13 ERA over 15 starts.

”He’s going to rest for five days or so and then he will resume throwing,‘’ Bochy said.

It’s unfortunate for the Giants that Lincecum wasn’t available against the Padres as they opened a three-game series on Monday. Lincecum, who had won three of his past five starts before going on the DL, has no-hit the Padres twice.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 9-5, 3.39 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-6, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jean Machi was designated for assignment on Monday. Machi had struggled with his control throughout the season and exited with a 1-0 record and 5.14 ERA. ”More than anything, (his issues) were just a command issue at times,‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said. “It doesn’t matter if the velocity is there, if you don’t have sharp command you’re probably going to give up some hits. What happens in our game, when things don’t go well, I think your confidence gets shaken.”

--RHP Tim Hudson was activated from the DL and made Monday’s start against the Padres. Hudson went on the DL on June 27 with a right shoulder strain. With Tim Lincecum (forearm, hips) not close to returning, it was a key for the Giants to get Hudson back.

--OF Nori Aoki (fibula) went through baserunning drills before the game on Monday and the reports were encouraging. Aoki, who went on the DL on June 21, could return by this weekend against the Oakland A‘s.

--C Buster Posey has hit in seven straight games, a stint which has seen him go 30-for-72, a .417 clip that includes eight extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. In 37 career games at Petco Park, Posey has hit .336.

--2B Joe Panik continues to solidify himself as one of the game’s top players at his position -- despite his young age. Panik recorded his 30th multi-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I wasn’t quite as sharp as I would have like to been, especially with my fastball command. I was falling behind in the count, a lot of walks, a lot of hitters’ counts, having to pitch out of a lot of traffic pretty much from the first inning on.‘’ -- Giants RHP Tim Hudson, who was the losing pitcher on Monday in his first start since June 26.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Hudson (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was activated from the disabled list for a July 20 start.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on July 16. He could join the team in San Diego during the week of July 20-26.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He performed through baserunning drills on July 20. He could return July 24 or 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell