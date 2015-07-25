San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Even in winning the World Series in 2014, the San Francisco Giants failed in one area.

Silencing the fans of the rival Oakland Athletics.

Before the playoffs started, A’s fans had a serious argument that their team had had the better season.

Both the Giants and A’s finished the regular season with 88-74 records.

The tie-breaker: The A’s won three of four head-to-head with the Giants, outscoring them 19-7. Each of Oakland’s wins was by five runs.

The in-season dominance was nothing new for the A‘s, whose 3-1 edge in 2014 gave them their seventh season-series win over the Giants in the last nine years.

The Giants and A’s both made the playoffs, and took different paths from there. San Francisco won its wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Pirates en route to the championship, while the A’s were eliminated by the Kansas City Royals in the American League wild-card game.

For a while, it appeared the Bay Area rivals were destined for a World Series matchup, and even that had A’s fans crowing.

The only time the two have met in the postseason, Oakland swept the 1989 World Series, eventually celebrating on the Giants’ home field.

The Giants and A’s will meet six times this season.

After a 9-3 Giants win over the A’s on Friday, all’s quiet in Oakland.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-44

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt 0-2, 2.93 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 10-5, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner hasn’t fared particularly well in his matchups with the Giants’ cross-bay rival, the Oakland Athletics. Bumgarner is scheduled to make his fourth start against the A’s on Saturday, having gone just 1-2 in his first three efforts. In fact, the A’s have beat him up pretty good, tagging him for 14 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings, a 6.41 ERA. Bumgarner has a losing record overall in interleague play, with a 5-6 record and 4.11 ERA in 13 starts.

--RHP Jake Peavy pitched into the seventh inning for the fourth consecutive time since returning from the disabled list Friday night in the Giants’ 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Peavy was supported by a 17-hit attack, the most hits the Giants have recorded against their cross-bay rivals in 12 years. The veteran had totaled just 7 2/3 innings of work in his first two starts of the season before taking 2 1/2 months off to deal with a sore back. Friday’s win was his second in a row after an 0-4 start.

--RF Hunter Pence recorded the 15th four-hit game of his career in Friday’s 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Pence contributed two doubles and two singles to a 17-hit attack, the most hits the Giants have had in a game against their cross-bay rival in 12 years. The four-hit outing was Pence’s first of the season. He’d last accomplished the feat Aug. 31 of last season against the Milwaukee Brewers.

--RHP George Kontos had his streak of having stranded his last 26 inherited runners end Friday night against the Oakland Athletics. Kontos took over for RHP Jake Peavy with a runner on first and no one out in the seventh inning. A wild pitch and consecutive singles combined to produce the run. The failure to strand an inherited runner was Kontos’ first of the season.

--LF Nori Aoki (broken right leg) returned to the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday in hopes of convincing Giants manager Bruce Bochy that he was ready to be reinstated from the disabled list. He failed. Bochy instructed Aoki to return to Triple-A for at least two more injury-rehab games this weekend, after which he will be re-evaluated. Aoki went just 1-for-6 in two games for the Giants’ affiliate in Sacramento earlier in the week.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm and degenerative hips) is likely to pitch again for the Giants this season, manager Bruce Bochy told the media before Friday’s 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Lincecum hasn’t pitched since getting hit by a line drive on the right forearm on June 27. During his stint on the disabled list, he was diagnosed with having degenerative hips that might someday require surgery. Bochy indicated Friday that surgery will not happen during the 2015 season, opening the door for Lincecum possibly to return to the active roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m encouraged. This is more of the club who we are.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after watching his team win for the ninth time in its last 10 games on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. As of July 20, he was shut down for five days to deal with sore hips.

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He performed baserunning drills July 20. After playing two games on an injury-rehab assignment, Aoki was evaluated in San Francisco and sent back to Triple-A for at least two more games July 24-26.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell