San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tim Hudson did nothing to solidify his position in the Giants’ rotation, nor stop any of the trade rumors, when he scuffled through five innings in a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 40-year-old did record career win No. 220, his first against the A‘s, but was probably one hit or walk in the fifth inning from being pulled before he would have qualified to get the memorable win, his first ever against Oakland.

For the second consecutive start since returning from the disabled list, Hudson recorded more hits allowed (seven) than innings pitched (five). He’s now allowed six runs on 12 hits in nine innings in his last two starts.

The Giants wouldn’t necessarily need Hudson should they make the postseason. They have four other starters -- left-hander Madison Bumgarner and righties Chris Heston, Matt Cain and Jake Peavy -- who are pitching better.

But the club’s decision-makers don’t appear to be convinced the Giants can get to the playoffs without five trustworthy starters. And at this point, Hudson might not fall into that category.

Hudson’s next scheduled start is Saturday at Texas. That date happens to be Aug. 1 -- the day after the trade deadline.

Hudson remains in line to pitch that game. For now.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-44

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-11, 6.29 ERA) at Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 10-5, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston has never faced the Milwaukee Brewers, against whom he will open a three-game home series Monday night. The Brewers might not realize they’re up against a rookie when that head-to-head unfolds. Heston has been pitching like one of the best right-handers in the game the past two months, having gone 5-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last eight starts. He hasn’t given up more than three runs in a game since June 2.

--RHP Tim Hudson became the 15th active pitcher to record a win over all 30 major league teams Sunday when he beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Hudson was facing the A’s for just the third time in his 17-year career. He was drafted by the A’s in 1997 and pitched his first six big-league seasons for them before joining the Atlanta Braves. Hudson’s victory also was his first since turning 40 years old on July 14.

--3B Matt Duffy drove in three runs with a home run and a single in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. The home run was his ninth of the season. Duffy has now hit safely in 11 of the Giants’ last 12 games, a stretch during which he’s batting .389 (21-for-54).

--RHP Santiago Casilla made it exciting for the second day in a row, but he nonetheless recorded his 26th save in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. The 26 saves are a career best, surpassing the 25 he had in 2012. Casilla gave up a walk and a hit to Oakland’s first two batters in the ninth Sunday, but then retired two batters sandwiching an aborted stolen base attempt.

--LF Nori Aoki (broken right leg) completed a four-game, injury-rehab stint at Triple-A on Saturday and was told to report to San Francisco, where he is scheduled to be reinstated from the disabled list Monday. Aoki went just 3-for-13 for the Giants’ affiliate in Sacramento, but two of those hits came in his final game Saturday. He also demonstrated his health by playing a total of 26 innings in the field over the four-game stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is nice to have finally beaten them. I’ve had a long career. That’s pretty much what it boils down to.” -- Giants RHP Tim Hudson, after becoming the 15th active pitcher to record a win over all 30 major league teams Sunday when he beat the Athletics 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He performed base-running drills July 20. After playing two games on an injury-rehab assignment, Aoki was evaluated in San Francisco and sent back to Triple-A for at least two more games July 24-26. Following a four-game, injury-rehab assignment, Aoki is expected to be reinstated from the DL on July 27.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. As of July 20, he was shut down for five days to deal with sore hips.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell