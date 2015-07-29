San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- After the Giants endured a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy was asked if he was disappointed his club failed to take advantage of an opportunity to pass the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West standings.

You could tell he wanted to say: You’ve got to be kidding.

Instead, he opted for the more subtle, “There’s a lot of work to do. We’ve been through this. I know the guys aren’t looking at the standings. The focus is on your game.”

Had the focus been on the standings, Bochy and his players would have noticed that the Dodgers began the day a half-game ahead of the Giants atop the NL West.

When Los Angeles lost 2-0 to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, the door opened for the Giants, with an eighth consecutive win, to leap-frog their rivals.

Instead ... well, they hope to have other opportunities in their final 62 games of the season.

The Giants and Dodgers still have seven head-to-head meetings on the schedule, including four in San Francisco on the final week of the regular season.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-8, 3.94 ERA) at Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 2-4, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy watched fellow veteran RHP Matt Cain flounder a bit Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Brewers. Peavy hopes he won’t do the same in Wednesday’s series finale. With LHP Madison Bumgarner and RHP Chris Heston solid in the top two spots on the Giants’ staff, manager Bruce Bochy has 62 games to figure out which other two guys would be in his playoff rotation. Peavy, just 2-4 so far with a 4.86 ERA, surely hasn’t locked up a spot yet. In 12 career starts against the Brewers, he is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA.

--RHP Matt Cain didn’t just give up eight hits Tuesday in the Giants’ 5-2 loss to Milwaukee. He gave up eight loud hits. The Brewers roughed up Cain for three doubles and a triple in six innings, during which they put up four of their five runs. Cain fell to 2-2 with the loss and saw his ERA rise to 4.50.

--OF Gregor Blanco came through off the bench for the second consecutive game Tuesday in the Giants’ 5-2 loss to the Brewers. Replaced in the starting lineup by LF Nori Aoki, who returned from a broken leg Monday, Blanco got his second consecutive pinch hit in the sixth inning Tuesday. He was rewarded with playing time in left field to finish the game, and he came through again with a single in the eighth inning. The pinch hit was his seventh of the season.

--2B Joe Panik (sore back) will be given a three-day vacation, Giants manager Bruce Bochy disclosed after Tuesday’s loss to the Brewers. Panik was held out of Tuesday’s game with what is considered a minor injury, and, according to Bochy, he won’t play in the series finale Wednesday, either. The Giants then have Thursday off. Panik is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday in Texas.

--RHP Jean Machi was claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The veteran reliever was designated for assignment on July 20, and the Giants were hoping he would clear waivers so that he potentially could remain in the organization if he were willing to accept a minor league assignment. Instead, the Red Sox snatched him. Machi, who has two World Series rings with the Giants, was 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA this season at the time of his designation. He went a combined 10-2 during the 2013 and ‘14 seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was pounding the strike zone well, he was just wild in the strike zone. He made some two-strike mistakes that caught up with him, but he battled.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on RHP Matt Cain, who took the loss Tuesday as the Giants fell 5-2 to the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Joe Panik (sore back) did not play July 28. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Panik would not play July 29 in hopes of being fully healthy for the start of San Francisco’s road trip July 31.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25, and he might throw a bullpen session during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco