San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The San Francisco Giants made just one move before the trade deadline but they feel like it’s enough.

Right-hander Mike Leake, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds late Thursday, hopes that’s the case. The newly-acquired Leake made his way to Arlington to meet his new teammates and prepare for his first start with the Giants. Leake will make his San Francisco debut Sunday against Texas and is excited to be in a playoff race.

“To be able to come in here and be able to watch these guys do their work and learn from them will be pretty good for myself,” said Leake, who was acquired for minor league infielder Adam Duvall and minor league right-hander Keury Mella. “The more I can learn from here, the more I can help them throughout the rest of this year.”

Leake is taking the rotation spot of Tim Hudson, who was put on the disabled list Friday with a strained right shoulder. Hudson had already given his blessing about losing his rotation spot before the injury and is someone Leake has watched throughout his career.

“I kind of watched a lot of video on him when I was first coming up just because he attacked the ball in the zone and had a lot of movement on his pitches that were moving outside of the zone rather than into the zone,” Leake said. “I’ve actually learned a lot from him. I look forward to actually working with him and talking with him, and picking his brain a little.”

Manager Bruce Bochy is happy to have Leake on board. Not only does he help ease the burden of the Hudson injury, but it gives the Giants another arm in the National League West race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Bochy said. “We felt that going into the season, and now it’s about what we thought. Two teams are going to be going at it right now, and that’s the way it’s going to be the next two months.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 11-5, 3.15 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 6-7, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson was put on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder. This is the second time this year Hudson has gone on the DL. Hudson had lost his rotation spot to Mike Leake but still plans to help wherever he can. “Any time you’re not particularly helping the team out, you try to help in other ways,” Hudson said. “You can be helpful to a ball club, whether it be team chemistry or in the locker room or in the dugout working with other pitchers. I wish I would have been pitching better and going out there and giving us a better chance to win, but it hasn’t been the case.”

--RHP Mike Leake comes to San Francisco with as much a reputation for swinging the bat as for his pitching. Leake is a career .219 hitter with five homers and manager Bruce Bochy said that playing the designated hitter in Texas may have hurt the Giants as much as it helped them. Bochy won’t be afraid to use Leake in other ways too off the bench. “Sure I would,” he said. “No question. Pinch run, pinch hit. The Reds did. That’s pretty valuable to have.”

--LHP Madison Bumgarner matched his season high by allowing six earned runs Friday night. Bumgarner now has a 4.50 ERA in his road starts this season. He was pleased with the way he bounced back after getting touched for all six runs in the first two innings. “I found a way to get them out,” he said. “I made some good pitches, and they hit some good pitches I thought. They went with a different game plan. I was able to adjust as the game went on for us.”

--OF Nori Aoki was the lone San Francisco player with two hits Friday. It was the 26th multi-hit game for him this year and the first in which he’s had at least two hits and an RBI in over a month (June 6 vs. Philadelphia).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just getting some outs, really. I found a way to get them out. I made some good pitches, and they hit some good pitches, I thought. They went in with a different game plan. I was able to adjust as the game went on for us.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, who allowed six earned runs Friday in a loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on 15-day disabled list July 31.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Mike Leake

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco