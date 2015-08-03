San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- If anyone is having a hard time remembering the last time San Francisco Giants rookie right-hander Hunter Strickland gave up a run, that’s OK.

Strickland has been on an incredible run, one that’s now stretched to 14-conseuctive outings, so it’s easy to forget. That run includes Saturday night’s two perfect innings in San Francisco’s 9-7 victory over Texas. Strickland was credited with the win in that game, giving him wins in each of his last two appearances.

Just don’t ask Strickland about the key to his run.

“I try not to read into it too much,” Strickland said. “I don’t really focus on that. I just try to go out there and do my job every time I get the chance to get the call.”

The last time Strickland, 26, allowed a run was a June 23 game against San Diego. He allowed just one run in that game and was charged with his first big-league loss. Since then, Strickland has six holds and has lowered an already solid ERA from 2.93 to a sparkling 1.61.

In that span of 12 2/3 innings, Strickland has 15 strikeouts, three walks and has surrendered just seven hits.

“I feel everything’s coming along,” he said. “I‘m able to throw all three pitches a little better and go out there and continue to compete.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-2, 4.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-3, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Joe Panik was out of the lineup Sunday because of lower back stiffness. Panik has now missed three games in the last week because of the back and may have it examined when the team is in Atlanta Monday. “It got tight during the game yesterday,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “He gutted it out and said he was good enough to keep going.”

--OF Justin Maxwell has struggled lately but at least he was the one to break up Texas LHP Martin Perez’ no-hit bid Sunday. Maxwell hit an infield single in the fifth inning that SS Elvis Andrus fielded but had no play on. Not only did that give the Giants their first hit off Perez, it was just the fifth hit in 30 at-bats for Maxwell.

--RHP Mike Leake allowed eight hits Sunday, which is the most he’s given up since a July 5 start for Cincinnati. Still, Leake only allowed two runs in his San Francisco debut and was able to get over any nerves quickly. “Putting on a different uniform’s always a little weird,” he said. “But once it got going it just felt like another game.”

--C Buster Posey delivered the lone RBI for the Giants with his ninth-inning single Sunday. That should come as no surprise given the tear Posey’s on. He’s had hits in 25 of his last 28 games and is batting at a .417 clip in that span with 29 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see the energy in this kid. The way he runs out to the mound, the way he moves around and his pace.” -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, on RHP Mike Leake’s first start on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Mike Leake

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco