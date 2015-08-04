San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- San Francisco decided to err on the side of caution with second baseman Joe Panik, viewing the decision to place him on the 15-day disabled list as a long-term solution.

Panik has been struggling with pain in his lower back. He missed three games, returned for a game and came away with the same issues.

“He’s going to take some time, which he needs,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He strained his lower back and it was not getting better.”

Panik will fly back to San Francisco and be examined by the team’s doctors, but is expected to return when his stint on the DL is complete.

“My hope is when the two weeks are up, he’ll be ready to go,” Bochy said.

In 97 games, Panik was batting .309, eighth best in the National League, with seven homers and 35 RBIs.

With Panik on the DL, the team recalled rookie Kelby Tomlinson from Triple-A Sacramento. Tomlinson split the season between Double-A Richmond, where he mostly played shortstop, and Sacramento, where he played second base. He was batting a combined .321 with 19 doubles and 43 RBIs, with 21 stolen bases.

“He’s a good athlete, he can run and steal a base,” Bochy said. “We need some help right now and this kid is probably the best all-around help we have.”

Tomlinson made his debut on Monday night and delivered a pinch-hit single. He wound up scoring the go-ahead run, but the Giants could not hold the lead.

“He had a good at-bat,” Bochy said. “That was a nice piece of hitting.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 2-4, 4.12 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-8, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy (2-4, 4.12) received no decision in his last start on July 29, when he pitched six scoreless innings against the Brewers. Peavy is 2-2 with a 2.84 in five starts since being reinstated from the disabled list because of discomfort in his lower back and hip. Peavy is 3-4 with a 3.79 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves and is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in his last three starts against Atlanta.

--RHP Matt Cain allowed four runs on a season-high 10 hits , including two doubles and a homer; 19 of the 40 hits he has allowed this year have gone for extra bases. Cain failed to retire a batter in the sixth inning and could not hold a 6-0 lead. His ERA jumped from 4.50 to 4.91.

--SS Brandon Crawford had two home runs on Monday, the second multi-home run game of his career. The other came a year ago against the Braves. Crawford made three excellent plays in the field, but committed a throwing error in the 12th inning that opened the door for Atlanta’s comeback. In 10 career games at Turner Field, Crawford is batting .314 with seven homers and 10 RBIs.

--C Buster Posey was 2-for-6 with a home run and drove in the go-ahead run in the 12th, a lead the Giants couldn’t hold. Posey has hit safely in 26 of his last 29 games (.412, 47-for-114) and is 7-for-19 (.368) with two homers and six RBIs on the current road trip.

--2B Joe Panik was placed on the 15-day disabled list with discomfort in his lower back. Panik is batting .309 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 97 games. The nagging injury isn’t expected to be a long-term problem, but the club opted to take a safe approach.

--2B Kelby Tomlinson was recalled to the major league club for the first time. Tomlinson, a 12th-round pick in 2011, is one of the fastest players in the organization. He split time this season between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento and hit .321 with 19 doubles, four triples, three homers and 43 RBIs. He was 21-for-30 in stolen base attempts.

--OF Angel Pagan was a late scratch from the lineup because of sore knees. Manager Bruce Bochy said he would rest Pagan until the Giants faced a left-handed starter. “We want to try and give him a break. It’s evident that his knees are a little sore,” Bochy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see the energy in this kid. The way he runs out to the mound, the way he moves around and his pace.” -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, on RHP Mike Leake’s first start on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) did not play Aug. 2. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3 retroactive to Aug. 2.

--OF Angel Pagan (sore knees) was a late scratch Aug. 3. Manager Bruce Bochy said Pagan would not start again until the team faces a left-handed starter.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Mike Leake

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco