San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- With the strong rookie class in the National League full of much-hyped prospects, San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Duffy doesn’t get much attention.

That’s starting to change, though. With the way the one-time 18th-round draft choice is hitting, how can it not.

Duffy had his second four-hit game in less than a month on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves and is on a torrid 21-game stretch where he is hitting .383 (36-for-94).

The rail-thin 24-year-old was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the series finale Wednesday against the Braves and has his average up to .310 going into a four-game series in Chicago against the Cubs and the Giants’ No. 3 hitter has nine homers and 49 RBIs.

“There ought to be some loud noise in the rookie of the year department,” Giants right fielder Hunter Pence said.

It would still be an upset if Duffy was to beat out heralded rookies like Kris Bryant of the Cubs and Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the former Long Beach State utilityman has certainly beaten the odds before.

Casey McGehee was supposed to be the replacement for Pablo Sandoval at third base this season, but the veteran struggled and was released after Duffy took control of the position.

“He’s underrated because you don’t see him, really,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Duffy. “We saw him in San Francisco for three games and now we see him here for three games and he’s pretty darn good.”

Duffy has started every game at third base since May 24 and flourished in the middle of the Giants lineup.

“He played so well you couldn’t take him out,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I just like the way he battles up there. He uses the whole field, he’s got a good eye at the plate, he’s a tough out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 11-5, 3.24 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-5, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner beat the Braves for the fifth straight time Wednesday night, allowing one run on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine and walking none. He had gone 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run in Atlanta until the streak was broken in the seventh inning. He has a 2.09 ERA in his past six starts against the Braves and is 4-1 at Turner Field, including a clinching victory in the 2010 Division Series.

--2B Kelby Tomlinson, making his first major league start, drove in two runs with a two-out single in the second inning and drove in another with a single in the fourth. That gave him a 3-for-3 start to his career, because he had singled as a pinch hitter on Monday in extra innings. Tomlinson finished 2-for-4. The San Francisco record for consecutive hits to start a career is four by Hall of Famer Willie McCovey in 1959.

--C Buster Posey singled in his first three at-bats Wednesday and finished 3-for-5 while extending his road hitting streak to 17 games. He is batting .394 (26-for-66) during the streak.

--2B Joe Panik, put on the disabled list Monday because of back issues, underwent an MRI that confirmed inflammation, but showed nothing more serious. The belief is he can be ready to come off the DL when eligible after two weeks of rest and rehab. Panik was hitting .307 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 97 games.

--RHP Chris Heston, who leads all major league rookies in victories with his 11-5 record, will face the Cubs for the first time on Thursday as the Giants opener a four-game series in Chicago. He has won his past five decisions, but lasted just 4 2/3 innings in 95 degree heat on Saturday at Texas while getting a no-decision. Heston, who pitched a no-hitter against the Mets in New York on June 9, has a 3.24 ERA and the Giants are 8-2 in his road starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a great job he did. He had really good focus tonight, and he helped save some guys in the bullpen who needed the rest.” -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, of LHP Madison Bumgarner, who struck out nine in 7 1/3 dominant innings as the Giants defeated the Braves 6-1 Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (sore knees) was a late scratch Aug. 3, though he appeared as a pinch hitter, and he didn’t play Aug. 4 or Aug. 5.

--2B Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage and he was expected to be able to return when eligible.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Mike Leake

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco