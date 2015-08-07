San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Right-handed pitcher Ryan Vogelsong is back in the starting lineup while the newest San Francisco Giants pitcher -- right-hander Mike Leake -- is temporarily out.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said prior to Thursday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs a that Leake has a strained left hamstring and will not start Friday’s second game.

Vogelsong will return to the rotation -- at least for one day -- and pitch in Leake’s place.

Leake could miss one start, or maybe more. Giants manager Bruce Bochy wasn’t sure.

“No guarantee,” Bochy said. “In a couple of days, we’ll make a call.”

The hamstring strain was found during an MRI examination.

Leake, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds prior to last week’s trading deadline, worked 6 2/3 innings in his first Giants outing -- a 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Vogelsong’s last outing was Monday at Atlanta with a blown save in the Giants’ 9-8 loss in 12 innings.

He switched to the bullpen after the All-Star break following the return of Tim Hudson from the disabled list. Vogelsong has allowed 11 runs (seven earned) in 11 2/3 innings of relief, covering eight appearances.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 7-7, 4.16 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 6-8, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston worked four innings and pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth after allowing five runs on five hits while walking two and striking out three. “I actually felt really good in the bullpen,” Heston said. “Just the first couple of innings I just had trouble finding the strike zone with both the breaking ball and the fastball. Saw a lot of hitter’s counts and that’s going to make it tough on anybody.”

--2B Kelby Tomlinson drove in three runs in the Giants’ 6-1 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday, two nights after making his major league debut. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the only other second basemen with at least three RBIs in either their first or second game was Rogers Hornsby and Jeff Kent.

--C Buster Posey was given Thursday off by manager Bruce Bochy but appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, and flying out. He’s expected back in the lineup for the three weekend games against the Cubs. Posey is one home run away from 100 for his career and would be the 17th catcher in major league history with 100 homers in his first seven seasons. Posey went 3-for-5 on Wednesday at Atlanta and was batting .448 with two homers and 18 RBIs in his last 19 games. His .332 average trails only Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (.339) in the NL batting race.

--SS Brandon Crawford went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. His team-leading 19th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth inning -- helped bring the Giants to within one run at 5-4. He’s batting .286 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 14 games. His 69 RBIs ties a career-high set last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I actually felt really good in the bullpen. Just the first couple of innings I just had trouble finding the strike zone with both the breaking ball and the fastball. Saw a lot of hitter’s counts and that’s going to make it tough on anybody.” -- Giants RHP Chris Heston, a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (sore knees) was a late scratch Aug. 3, though he appeared as a pinch hitter, and he did not play Aug. 4-5. He returned to the starting lineup Aug. 6.

--RHP Mike Leake (hamstring strain) will miss his scheduled start Aug. 7. The Giants are unsure if he will miss any additional time.

--2B Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage and he was expected to be able to return when eligible.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Mike Leake

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco