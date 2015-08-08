San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Mike Leake’s hamstring strain is apparently more serious than originally thought.

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that the newly acquired right-hander would go on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, retroactive to Monday.

Leake, acquired from the Reds prior to last week’s trade deadline, could be eligible to return by Aug. 18.

“It’s too risky to push him,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. “So we went ahead and made the call. I’d rather have him for nine completely healthy starts. If it’s still lingering, you risk losing him for the rest of the way.”

Leake worked 6 2/3 innings in his first Giants outing -- a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Aug. 2 -- and was scheduled to pitch in Friday’s game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong got the call instead after Leake -- Friday’s original starter -- was pulled earlier this week.

Leake suffered the injury Monday in Atlanta while working on pre-game conditioning drills.

Also Friday, the Giants called up left-hander Josh Osich from Triple-A Sacramento to fill in Leake’s roster spot. He is 1-0 in nine appearances with the Giants between July 3-21.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-2, 4.91 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-5, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong (7-8) made his first Giants start since July 11 and allowed three runs on six hits while walking one in four-plus innings of work. “I really thought he threw well,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had good stuff, he threw a lot of pitches that could have gone either way. He was right there.” He fell to 6-6 all-time against Chicago.

--RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring retroactive to Aug. 3. “It’s too risky to push him,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday’s game. “So we went ahead and made the call. I’d rather have him for nine completely healthy starts.” He worked 6 2/3 innings in his first Giants outing -- a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Aug. 2 -- and was scheduled to pitch in Friday’s game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

--LHP Josh Osich was called up Friday from Triple-A Sacramento after RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Osich is 1-0 in nine appearances with the Giants between July 3-21. He entered in the seventh inning on Friday worked two innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.

--C Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with double and a run and has now hit safely in 29 of his last 33 games. Posey has a .421 average during that stretch. He’s also now a career .358 hitter in 16 games at Wrigley Field.

--SS Brandon Crawford was 1-for-4 and tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second. That set a career-high of 70 RBIs for the season. Crawford is holding at a career-high 19 homers, as many as he’s hit in two previous seasons combined.

--RHP Matt Cain (2-2, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season in Saturday’s third game of the series. The three-time All-Star missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a flexor tendon strain in his right arm. He did not factor in a decision last Monday in Atlanta as the Giants last 9-8 in 12 innings after leading 6-0 earlier. He is 6-2 all-time against the Cubs, including 1-1 in seven starts at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really thought he threw well. He had good stuff, he threw a lot of pitches that could have gone either way. He was right there and I was a little worried about his stamina at the end -- he hadn’t started in a while -- (but) he was hitting his spots and a lot of close pitches.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on RHP Ryan Vogelsong following a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Leake (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 3.

--2B Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage, and he is expected to be able to return when eligible.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm, sore hips) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He threw off flat ground July 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Gregor Blanco