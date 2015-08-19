San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Equal parts talent, will and inspirational force, San Francisco right fielder Hunter Pence has been missed most of the season.

And it looks like he’ll be missed again after sustained a left oblique injury Monday night that manager Bruce Bochy hinted would send Pence to the 15-day disabled list later this week for the third time in 2015.

Pence was injured in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss to St. Louis while swinging at a pitch from closer Trevor Rosenthal. The kicker? Pence made solid contact while making an out, the opposite of what usually happens when one injures an oblique.

“It’s a bit unusual,” said Bochy on Tuesday night after the Giants blanked the Cardinals 2-0. “Who knows how it might have happened? It’s a moderate strain, and it’s tough for us. He’s so inspiring with the energy he brings.”

But as Bochy and his players know, they won’t cancel the games just because Pence won’t be around to take his healthy cuts and help provide protection for catcher Buster Posey in the lineup’s middle.

Somehow, San Francisco has to survive for at least a couple of weeks without its emotional leader. It’s a script it’s had to follow far too often this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-3, 6.05 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 5-4, 1.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong dominated for six innings Tuesday night to give San Francisco a win it had to have. Vogelsong allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts, retiring 16 of the last 17 hitters. After a 30-pitch first inning, Vogelsong efficiently carved up St. Louis, putting his fastball anywhere he wanted to while mixing in just enough curves and cutters to keep it off-balance.

--RHP Matt Cain will get the call Wednesday night when San Francisco wraps up its three-game series in St. Louis. Cain is coming off a no-decision Friday night, when he was hit for five runs off six hits in 4 2/3 innings of the Giants’ 8-5 win over Washington. In his career against the Cardinals, Cain has been belted around to the tune of a 2-5 record and 6.63 ERA in 10 starts.

--RF Hunter Pence (left oblique) didn’t start Tuesday night after injuring himself on a swing in the ninth inning against Trevor Rosenthal and might end up on the DL for the third time this year. Pence has been bothered by injuries all year, missing 37 games to start the year after fracturing his left forearm in spring training and then missing 30 more in June and early July with left wrist tendinitis. He’s hitting .275 with nine homers and 40 RBI in 52 games. --RHP Tim Lincecum (hips/right forearm) is on a rehab assignment in Arizona and is scheduled to face hitters in either live batting practice or a simulated game this week. Lincecum is 7-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts, but has lasted barely five innings per start and has issued 38 walks in 76 1/3 innings.

--2B Joe Panik (lower back) is also in Arizona rehabbing his injury with Giants physical therapist Tony Reale. Panik was enjoying a breakout season, batting .309-7-35 in 97 games when he went on the 15-day DL August 3. In his absence, San Francisco has a 7-8 record, illustrating how important Panik has become to the team.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (hips/right forearm) is on a rehab assignment in Arizona and is scheduled to face hitters in either live batting practice or a simulated game this week. Lincecum is 7-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts, but has lasted barely five innings per start and has issued 38 walks in 76 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the first inning, my fastball command was pretty good. I was a little erratic in the first. But after that, I was fairly decent. I feel like I’ve been throwing the ball really well in the second half.” -- Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong, after a win vs. St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (left oblique) did not start Aug. 18 and might be headed for his third DL stay of the year.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 31, retroactive to July 27. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in an injury-rehab appearance for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14 and has been scheduled for at least one more minor league outing during the week of Aug. 17-23.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 13. He suffered the injury when hit in the head by a pitch on Aug. 9. He has resumed on-field baseball activities and likely will be reinstated to the active roster when eligible on Aug. 20.

--CF Angel Pagan (patella tendinitis in right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a PRP injection on Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain.

--RHP Mike Leake (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 3. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 and a two-inning simulated game Aug. 13. He appeared he would come off the disabled list and start Aug. 18 at St. Louis. But that did not happen.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched a bullpen session Aug. 12 and was deemed by Giants manager Bruce Bochy to be nowhere near ready to return to active duty. Lincecum threw a bullpen session on Aug. 16 and has been scheduled to throw a simulated game during the Giants’ trip in the week of Aug. 17-22.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3, retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage but Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Aug. 11 that Panik would not be ready to be reinstated off the DL when eligible on Aug. 17.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Lollis

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Juan Perez