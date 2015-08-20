San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With one out in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy sent rookie outfielder Ryan Lollis to the on-deck circle as a pinch-hitter for the pitcher’s spot.

But with two outs, no one on and no hitters available who could have a realistic chance of cranking out a game-tying homer against St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal, Bochy reached for the dice and rolled them in the form of pinch-hitting ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

After producing the franchise’s first pinch-hit knock for a pitcher in 11 years during Tuesday night’s 2-0 win, Bumgarner tried for his fifth homer in 55 at-bats. But Rosenthal had none of it, blowing him away on a 1-2 fastball to end it.

That Bochy felt a pitcher -- even one of the best-hitting pitchers around -- was a better option than a position player doesn’t exactly say much for the Giants’ bench. That’s why the latest injury to outfielder Hunter Pence couldn’t have come at a worse time.

San Francisco has just 11 days left to make a waiver deal and the odds it can get any kind of usable bat are slim. With Pence on the disabled list for the third time this season, the Giants aren’t dealing from strength and any trading partner surely knows this.

Bochy is without question one of the best managers of this era, and of a lot of eras. But there’s little any skipper can do if he has to run a pitcher out there to hit with the game on the line.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 3-5, 4.18 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 7-4, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain looked shaky early, but got into a groove after allowing a Stephen Piscotty homer in the third and gave San Francisco six solid innings. Cain gave up six hits before the third inning was over, but no more after that, leaving with a 3-2 lead before the bullpen hacked it up. Cain attributed his improvement to getting into a better rhythm.

--RHP Jake Peavy will get the start Thursday night when San Francisco opens a four-game series in Pittsburgh. Peavy won 12-6 Saturday night against Washington despite allowing nine hits and five runs over 5 2/3 innings, but has pitched decently in his last eight starts with a 3.35 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Pirates since 2009, but is 5-2, 2.52 in eight prior starts, all with San Diego.

--RF Hunter Pence (left oblique) is probably going on the 15-day DL for the third time this year when the team gets to Pittsburgh. Pence has been bothered by injuries all year, missing 37 games to start the year after fracturing his left forearm in spring training and then missing 30 more in June and early July with left wrist tendinitis. He’s hitting .275 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 52 games.

--OF Nori Aoki (concussion) is the likely candidate to replace RF Hunter Pence on the roster. Aoki hit the 7-day DL on Aug. 13 and has been rehabbing his injury in Arizona the last three days with Giants physical therapist Tony Reale. Aoki has enjoyed a fine season, batting .302 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 80 games while chipping in a team-high 12 steals.

--SS Brandon Crawford extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff infield single in the fifth, then tacked on an RBI single an inning later to tie the game at 2. He finished 2-for-3 and knocked in a run for the third straight game, giving him 75, only three behind team leader Buster Posey. It’s the ninth time he’s delivered RBI in three consecutive contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A hard-fought game. We scratched and clawed, but we just couldn’t hold on. There’s a reason they have the record they do, and they did what they had to do win the game.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (left oblique) did not play Aug. 18-19 and is likely headed for his third DL stay of the year.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 31, retroactive to July 27. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in an injury-rehab appearance for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14 and has been scheduled for at least one more minor league outing during the week of Aug. 17-23.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 13. He suffered the injury when hit in the head by a pitch on Aug. 9. He has resumed on-field baseball activities and likely will be reinstated to the active roster when eligible on Aug. 20.

--CF Angel Pagan (patella tendinitis in right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a PRP injection on Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain.

--RHP Mike Leake (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 3. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 and a two-inning simulated game Aug. 13. He appeared he would come off the disabled list and start Aug. 18 at St. Louis. But that did not happen.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched a bullpen session Aug. 12 and was deemed by Giants manager Bruce Bochy to be nowhere near ready to return to active duty. Lincecum threw a bullpen session on Aug. 16 and has been scheduled to throw a simulated game during the Giants’ trip in the week of Aug. 17-22.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3, retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage but Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Aug. 11 that Panik would not be ready to be reinstated off the DL when eligible on Aug. 17.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Lollis

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Hunter Pence

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Juan Perez

===