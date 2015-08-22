San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Chris Heston, as a rookie right-hander with 11 wins this season, did not seem like a candidate to be sent to the minor leagues.

However, the San Francisco Giants optioned Heston to Triple-A Sacramento prior to Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move was made to open a roster spot for right fielder Marlon Byrd, a day after he was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade and went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run.

Heston was scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against the Pirates but right-hander Mike Leake will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and pitch in his place. Leake has been out since Aug. 3 with a strained left hamstring.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy stressed that Heston’s demotion was in order for him to get some rest after pitching 145 2/3 innings in 24 starts this season while going 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA. Heston pitched a no-hitter against the Mets on June 9 at New York.

Heston is likely to make only one start for Sacramento then be recalled Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 players from 25.

”This gives him a little breather,“ Bochy said. ”We wanted to back him up a little bit, give him a break, freshen him up.

“He understood. He knows our situation. He was great about it. He’s done a terrific job. I can’t say it enough, how he’s picked us up and been a shot in the arm with (right-hander Matt) Cain going down. He’s had a real nice year, and it’s not over.”

Heston’s demotion keeps right-hander Ryan Vogelsong in the rotation for at least a while longer and he will start Sunday night against the Pirates. Vogelsong is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three starts since moving back into a starting role from the bullpen when Leake was injured.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 2.84 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-7, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake (0-1, 2.84 ERA) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday afternoon and start at Pittsburgh. Leake went on the DL on Aug. 3 with a strained left hamstring after making only one start for the Giants following his acquisition from Cincinnati in a trade July 30. Leake was 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 21 starts with the Reds this season. He is 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA against the Pirates in 23 career starts.

--OF Marlon Byrd reported to the team on Friday, a day after being acquired from Cincinnati in a trade and started in right field, batting fifth. He went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run to lift the Giants to a 6-4 win at Pittsburgh after going 5-for-33 in his last 10 games with the Reds. Manager Bruce Bochy has decided to play Byrd in right field and keep LF Nori Aoki in left while RF Hunter Pence recovers from a strained left oblique that landed him on the disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 18.

--RHP Chris Heston was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a surprise move to open a spot on the roster for Byrd. The Giants want to rest Heston, a rookie who has pitched 145 2/3 innings while going 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA in 24 starts. He also threw a no-hitter against the Mets on June 9 at New York. Heston is expected to be recalled Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 players from 25.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong will remain in the rotation, at least until Heston returns, and start Sunday night at Pittsburgh. Vogelsong was expected to move to the bullpen when Leake was activated. Vogelsong has made 19 starts and eight relief appearances this season and moved back into the rotation when Leake was injured, going 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three starts.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner improved to 15-6 on Friday night, tying Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta for the National League lead in wins, as he allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings to win his fourth consecutive start. Bumgarner also hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke, giving him five this season. That is the most in a season by a major league pitcher since Carlos Zambrano had six in 2006 for the Chicago Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed a shot in the arm, and he gave us a lot more than that.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on newly acquired RF Marlon Byrd, who went 3-for-5 with a homer Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Leake (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 3. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 and a two-inning simulated game Aug. 13. He is expected to come off the disabled list and start Aug. 22 at Pittsburgh.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. The Giants are hopeful he can return close to Sept. 2, the first day he is eligible to be activated.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and he will be examined by the team medical staff Aug. 25 in San Francisco.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He made a rehab start for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14, and he was scheduled for at least one more minor league outing during the week of Aug. 17-23.

--CF Angel Pagan (patellar tendinitis in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched a bullpen session Aug. 12 and was deemed by Giants manager Bruce Bochy to be nowhere near ready to return to active duty. Lincecum threw a bullpen session o Aug. 16 and was scheduled to throw a simulated game during the Giants’ trip during the week of Aug. 17-22.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Ryan Lollis

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Juan Perez