San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Angel Pagan took a step closer to returning to the San Francisco Giants’ lineup Sunday night.

The center fielder and leadoff hitter played five innings in a rehab game for the Giants’ entry in the rookie-level Arizona League against the AZL Cubs. Pagan went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout in his first game action since Aug. 10 when he went on the disabled list because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Pagan is scheduled to join Triple-A Sacramento on Monday and play in games on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Pacific Coast League then be reevaluated.

If all goes well, Pagan could be activated Thursday for the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cub.

“We’ll see how he’s doing,” manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday night before the Giants lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, keeping them 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Pagan is hitting .258 with no home runs and six stolen bases in 102 games this season. He is one of two starting outfielders on the DL along with right fielder Hunter Pence, who has a strained left oblique muscle.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 15-6, 2.30 ERA) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-3, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Angel Pagan, on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, played in a minor league rehab game Sunday night for the first time since being injured. Pagan played five innings for the Giants’ team in the rookie-level Arizona League, going 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout against the AZL Cubs. He will join Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, play Tuesday and Wednesday in the Pacific Coast League, then be reevaluated. Perez could return Thursday for the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

--2B Joe Panik began hitting off a tee Sunday at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., and will be examined by team doctors Tuesday in San Francisco. The Giants are hopeful he will be able to come off the disabled list Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 players from 25. Panik has been out since Aug. 2 with inflammation in his lower back.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong (9-9) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in taking the loss Sunday night as the Giants dropped a 5-2 decision at Pittsburgh. He allowed three runs and seven hits while walking four and striking out two. Vogelsong had given up a combined one run in 11 innings while winning his previous two starts. “Most of (the pitches) were starting in the strike zone and running out,” Vogelsong said. “I just couldn’t find a good place to start anything to keep it in the strike zone.”

--RHP Matt Cain will start Tuesday night against the visiting Chicago Cubs after the Giants have Monday off. Cain is 0-2 with a 7.01 ERA in six starts since his last win June 22 at San Diego. He is 6-3 with a 2.72 ERA in his career against the Cubs in 16 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were getting some help, too, and we couldn’t take advantage of it. That was the story of the road trip, a lot of close games but not many of them went our way.” -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He will be examined by the team medical staff Aug. 25 in San Francisco.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He made a rehab start for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14 but felt discomfort in his shoulder and the Giants are unsure when he will be ready to pitch again.

--CF Angel Pagan (patellar tendinitis in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain. He played a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 23 and is scheduled to play for Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 25-26 before being reevaluated.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. The Giants hope he can return close to Sept. 2, the first day he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched a bullpen session Aug. 12 and was deemed by Giants manager Bruce Bochy to be nowhere near ready to return to active duty. Lincecum threw a bullpen session o Aug. 16 and was scheduled to throw a simulated game during the Giants’ trip during the week of Aug. 17-22.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Ryan Lollis

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Juan Perez