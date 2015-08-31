San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two days after San Francisco Giants fans pondered the potential retirement of one former staff ace, then were alerted to the possibility of another Sunday.

Former two-time Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum disclosed before Sunday’s 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that his degenerative hip has not responded as well as he’d hoped to treatment.

“The bad days are outshining the good ones,” is how he put it.

Those days began shortly after he was placed on the disabled list on June 28, the result of having gotten nailed in the right forearm by a line drive.

Shortly thereafter, Lincecum was diagnosed with a degenerative hip, something he was told he could pitch through.

Turns out, that hasn’t been the case. Despite, by his count, numerous shots in the hip, he remains in a lot of pain a full two months into his recovery.

Another painful day at the ballpark Sunday prompted the disclosure that his 2015 season might be over.

And maybe his career? That must be considered a possibility, especially considering the 31-year-old is in the final year of a two-year, $35 million contract.

The Giants on Friday placed right-hander Matt Cain on the disabled list because of nerve pain in his right elbow. He also might be done for the year.

Cain is still owed $47.5 million guaranteed over the next three seasons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 4-6, 4.21 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 8-8, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy is just the guy the Giants would want opening a critical three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday night with ace LHP Madison Bumgarner unavailable. Peavy has been great against the Dodgers in his career (14-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 27 starts), and even more successful at Dodger Stadium (7-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts). Peavy is coming off one of his best efforts of the season, allowing just two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 win over the Cubs.

--RHP Chris Heston didn’t respond well to his in-season vacation. Given 12 days off to help recover from three consecutive rough outings, Heston was not sharp in his return to the mound Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. The rookie started poorly (three runs allowed within the first four batters of the game) and never really found his groove, leaving two outs into the fourth inning with the Giants trailing 5-2. The three runs he gave up in the first inning were just two fewer than the total of five he permitted in the first innings of his previous 25 starts.

--C Buster Posey (bruised left elbow) returned to the Giants’ starting lineup Sunday after missing Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. Posey sustained the injury when hit by a RHP Michael Wacha fastball during Friday’s series opener. Posey caught all nine innings of the Giants’ 7-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, and he surely didn’t demonstrate any ill effects of the injury at the plate, singling in each of his first three at-bats. He scored two of the Giants’ five runs.

--SS Brandon Crawford (left oblique tightness) took batting practice before Sunday’s series finale against the Cardinals in hopes of proving he is healthy enough to return to the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday. Crawford sat out his fifth consecutive game after having had to leave Tuesday’s series opener against the Cubs in the seventh inning with pain in his side.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (degenerative hip) disclosed before Sunday’s game that his painful hip is not responding to treatment and that he might not be able to return this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 27. Lincecum said Sunday he received shots in the hip and has worked out with the Giants’ training staff regularly, although, “The bad days are outshining the good ones.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This series coming up is a critical series. We know it. It’s that time of the year. You look forward to series like this, especially when you’re behind. We need to win ballgames. It’s that simple.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on the Giants’ series against the Dodgers that begins Monday in Los Angeles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Buster Posey (bruised left elbow) was hurt Aug. 28. He sat out Aug. 29, then was back in the starting lineup Aug. 30.

--SS Brandon Crawford (strained left oblique) got hurt Aug. 25, and he didn’t play Aug. 26-30. He took batting practice Aug. 30 in hopes of returning to the starting lineup Aug. 31.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage.

--CF Angel Pagan (patellar tendinitis in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain. He played a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 23, then made rehab appearances for Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 25-26 and for Class A San Jose on Aug. 29. He is scheduled to continue his rehab stint through Aug. 31, then be activated Sept. 1.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He has been tentatively scheduled to begin an injury-rehab assignment in the minors on Sept. 1.

--OF Gregor Blanco (strained left hip) was hurt Aug. 25. He did not play Aug. 26-27, but he is likely to return to action Aug. 28.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. No surgery is scheduled, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He made a rehab start for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14 but felt discomfort in his shoulder. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 26 and was declared to be ready to be reinstated no later than Sept. 1.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. The Giants hope he can return close to Sept. 2, the first day he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched bullpen sessions Aug. 12 and Aug. 16. He disclosed Aug. 30 that his recovery is going slower than expected and he could miss the rest of the season.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Juan Perez