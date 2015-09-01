San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Marlon Byrd is taking some of the sting out of the absence of injured San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence.

Byrd, who turned 38 on Sunday, is sizzling at the plate as Pence replacement. In 10 games with San Francisco since being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for minor league right-hander Stephen Johnson on Aug. 20, Byrd has 17 RBIs. He drove in three Monday in the Giants’ 5-4, 14-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

That performance came on the heels of a solid six-game homestand that Byrd capped with a 3-for-4 outing with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Though the Giants dropped two of three to the Cardinals, Byrd also hit a grand slam during the series off St. Louis ace Michael Wacha on Friday in a 5-4 win.

During San Francisco’s homestand against the Chicago Cubs, who the Giants beat in two of three contests, and St. Louis, Byrd went 7-for-22 (.318) with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

“To lose Pence (and) to add Byrd was really important for us to put another proven bat in the lineup,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s been doing a really nice job for us.”

Historically, Byrd hits the Dodgers well. In his career, he is batting .331 (58-for-175) with three home runs and 26 RBIs in 48 games against Los Angeles. Byrd also has a .355 career batting average at Dodger Stadium.

Pence has missed 13 games since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20 (retroactive to Aug. 18) with a strained left oblique. He is eligible to be activated Wednesday. Bochy said Pence has not experienced any setbacks and is on schedule to return.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-62

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 16-6, 2.97 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 14-3, 1.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alejandro De Aza was obtained by the Giants from the Red Sox for minor league LHP Luis Ysla on Monday. In a combined 90 games for the Orioles and the Red Sox this year, De Aza is hitting .261/.319/.436 with seven homers, 32 RBIs and five steals.

Ysla, 23, was assigned to Class A Salem, and he will work as a reliever for the rest of the season. In 33 games (nine starts) with Class A San Jose this year, the Venezuelan-born southpaw went 3-6 with a 6.21 ERA.

--OF Ryan Lollis was designated for assignment by the Giants to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Alejandro De Aza. Lollis, 28, went 2-for-12 in five games for San Francisco earlier this season. In 106 minor league games, he batted .337/.398/.467 with five homers and 40 RBIs.

--RHP Jake Peavy, who started the night 14-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 27 career starts against the Dodgers, surrendered four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, but he did not factor into the decision as the Giants lost 5-4 to the Dodgers in 14 innings Monday. Peavy struck out four and walked none.

--SS Brandon Crawford returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight left oblique. Crawford went 0-for-5 and was hit by a pitch.

--1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-7 with a double and an RBI, hitting safely for the fourth consecutive game. Belt is batting .341 with three homers and 13 RBIs since Aug. 8. He has recorded a hit in 18 of 22 games during that stretch.

--RF Marlon Byrd continued to be valuable addition to the Giants, driving in three runs against the Dodgers. Byrd, who turned 38 on Sunday, now has 17 RBIs in 10 games with San Francisco since he was acquired Aug. 20 in a trade with the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s plenty of baseball left, but I‘m disappointed we couldn’t find a way to win this. It’s that time of year where every series and every game is important.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants’ 5-4, 14-inning loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brandon Crawford (strained left oblique) got hurt Aug. 25, and he didn’t play Aug. 26-30. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 31.

--CF Angel Pagan (patellar tendinitis in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain. He played a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 23, then made rehab appearances for Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 25-26, for Class A San Jose on Aug. 29-30 and for Sacramento on Aug. 31. He could be activated as soon as Sept. 1.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He was tentatively scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in the minors Sept. 1.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. No surgery is scheduled, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He made a rehab start for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14 but felt discomfort in his shoulder. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 26, and he is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He is on target to be activated Sept. 2, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched bullpen sessions Aug. 12 and Aug. 16. He disclosed Aug. 30 that his recovery is going slower than expected and he could miss the rest of the season.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Juan Perez