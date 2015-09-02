San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES - The San Francisco Giants’ task of catching the Los Angeles Dodgers in September would seem less daunting if they could just get back to full strength.

But September arrived Tuesday with the Giants swapping some injury concerns for new ones.

Outfielder Angel Pagan and right-hander Tim Hudson were activated from the disabled list and both saw action in the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Dodgers Tuesday night.

But shortstop Brandon Crawford sat out the game after being hit in the left calf by a pitch during Monday’s 14-inning marathon. Outfielder Gregor Blanco was on the bench with a sore neck.

“That calf swelled up pretty good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Crawford’s injury. “My guess is it’ll be a couple days.”

That made it necessary for the Giants to make infielder Nick Noonan one of their September callups. Noonan had to be added to the 40-man roster. In order to clear a spot, outfielder Justin Maxwell was designated for assignment.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bochy said. “Justin gave us a real shot in the arm early on with some big home runs. But he had a tough June and lately he’s just been off with his timing. We were pretty desperate for infield help and now we’ve got a surplus of outfielders (with Pagan’s return and the acquisition of Alejandro De Aza).”

Maxwell hit .209 with seven home runs in 100 games for the Giants but had just nine hits in his last 52 at-bats (.173).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-63

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 9-6, 3.53 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 11-6, 2.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner (16-7) struck out eight, but gave up two runs on eight hits with a walk in seven innings in Tuesday’s setback to the Dodgers. Bumgarner, who pitched well for the most part in a duel with RHP Zack Greinke, had his five-game winning streak snapped. “Bum, he just made a mistake for that second run there, but he threw well,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, referring to a seventh-inning home run by CF Joc Pederson. “Both games have been good baseball, hard-fought games. You hate to lose (by) one run, but it’s just two good teams going at it.”

--RHP Tim Hudson was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Hudson, who has been out since July 31 with a right shoulder strain, gave up a hit in one-third of an inning in relief in Tuesday’s defeat by the Dodgers. Hudson could work his way back into the starting rotation, but manager Bruce Bochy is cautious about his return as a starter.

--OF Angel Pagan was activated from the DL. Pagan went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

--OF Justin Maxwell was designated for assignment. Maxwell, who batted .209 with seven home runs in 249 at-bats, was made expendable since the Giants needed infielders because of injuries. The team also acquired OF Alejandro De Aza in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. “It’s never an easy thing to do,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Maxwell’s status. “His playing time did get cut (recently). He was having a hard time getting his timing. He did a nice job for us.”

--OF Alejandro De Aza, who was obtained in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, got the start in LF against the Dodgers. De Aza went 0-for-4 and struck out looking in the seventh inning. That at-bat came with runners at second and third with one out. Giants manager Bruce Bochy was furious about the call by home plate ump Mark Winters and was ejected before the bottom of the seventh inning. De Aza was acquired from the Red Sox Monday night in exchange for minor league LHP Luis Ysla.

--INF Nick Noonan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento. Noonan’s addition helps fill the void left by injuries to INF Joe Panik, who is on the DL, and ailing SS Brandon Crawford, who sat out Tuesday’s game with a sore calf.

--SS Brandon Crawford wasn’t in the starting lineup, one day after returning from a five-game absence because of a tight left oblique. Crawford was hit by a pitch in his lower calf in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Bochy said Crawford might miss the next two games. “He’s pretty sore,” Bochy said. “He’s getting treatment. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow. It’s going to be day-to-day with him. They hit him pretty good.”

--RHP Cody Hall was called up from Triple-A Sacramento. The 27-year-old Hall will be looking to make his major league debut. Hall went 1-3 with a 3.46 ERA and three saves in 43 relief appearances with the River Cats this season, his first at Triple-A.

--C Hector Sanchez was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento. This is the second call-up this season for Sanchez, who is hitting .154 in 25 games (nine starts) with the Giants this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You hate to see it, but that changed everything,” Manager Bruce Bochy, on a disputed third strike that ended up getting Bochy ejected.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Angel Pagan was activated from the DL and started Tuesday against the Dodgers.

--RHP Tim Hudson was activated from the DL.

--SS Brandon Crawford (strained left oblique, calf) got hurt Aug. 25, and he didn’t play Aug. 26-30. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 31, but a calf injury caused him to miss the Sept. 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--CF Angel Pagan (patellar tendinitis in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. Pagan received a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 10 to help soothe the pain. He played a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 23, then made rehab appearances for Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 25-26, for Class A San Jose on Aug. 29-30 and for Sacramento on Aug. 31. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He was tentatively scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in the minors Sept. 1.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. No surgery is scheduled, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He made a rehab start for Class A San Jose on Aug. 14 but felt discomfort in his shoulder. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 26, and he is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He is on target to be activated Sept. 2, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (contusion in right forearm, sore hips) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He was shut down from July 20-24 due to the hip ailment. He pitched bullpen sessions Aug. 12 and Aug. 16. He disclosed Aug. 30 that his recovery is going slower than expected and he could miss the rest of the season.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Tim Hudson

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Angel Pagan

LF Nori Aoki

CF Gregor Blanco

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza