San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

DENVER -- After undergoing surgery on his left hip, Tim Lincecum is facing a five-month rehab period but should be ready to pitch during the 2016 season.

The operation on the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was performed in Vail, Colo., by Dr. Marc Philippon at the Steadman Clinic. Giants trainer Dave Groeschner said Philippon “was pretty confident he’ll get back to major league pitching for next season.”

Philippon repaired Lincecum’s torn left hip left labrum, Groeschner said, and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that had occurred over time and was the biggest source of discomfort for Lincecum. Groeschner said Philippon shaved down some bone.

”I‘m glad we did something here,“ manager Bruce Bochy said before the Giants lost 11-3 to the Rockies. ”It’s going to give Timmy a little peace of mind to get this behind him.

“Trust me, Timmy still wants to pitch; he still has that fire in the belly. That’s probably the biggest reason why he had this surgery, so he could get this behind him, get his rehab done and get back on the mound and hopefully get back to where he was and comfortable on the pitching side of it.”

Lincecum will begin range of motion exercises Friday, Groeschner said, and remain in Vail before traveling to Scottsdale, Ariz., early next week and begin working there with the Giants’ physical therapist. Lincecum, 31, went 7-4 with a 4.13 ERA in 76 1/3 innings this season in 15 starts, the last on June 27.

”Timmy was battling to try and get back to pitch this year,“ Groeschner said. ”He was working really hard. He took a couple cortisone shots six weeks ago. As he continued along to try and throw off the mound and get back and get out there, it just wasn’t working.

“He did everything he could to try and avoid (surgery). He wants to get back to being Tim Lincecum. He wanted to get this done now, so he can do that.”

Lincecum is the first player to win back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards in his first full two seasons -- 2008 and 2009. But he has struggled the past four seasons, going 39-42 with a 4.68 ERA. In this, the final season of a two-year, $35 million contract, Lincecum is making $18 million. He will be a free agent after the season.

Bochy is hopeful Lincecum returns to the Giants, recognizing that decision rests in the front office and not in the clubhouse.

“I love Timmy,” Bochy said. “A great teammate, we all know what Timmy has done for the Giants. My door will always be open for Tim Lincecum. That’s how much I think about him. That’s a decision that’s made on the baseball side obviously with everybody. I appreciate what he’s done in my time that I’ve had to this point with him. It doesn’t mean that won’t continue. I can’t answer that right now.”

However Lincecum’s contract situation plays out, it appears he will be able to resume his career, albeit with his effectiveness a great unknown.

“The doctor was pretty confident this is going to help Timmy out, and he’ll get back to major league pitching for next season,” Groeschner said. “He’s been dealing with this for a few years now. We’ve been trying some rehab programs, stretching, strengthening. But it just kind of came to a head this season. He noticed that it was affecting the way he wanted to throw. You try to avoid this, but if you can’t pitch, this is where you got to go.”

RECORD: 69-65

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Giants RHP Chris Heston 11-8, 3.56 at Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (8-6, 4.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong pitched three innings, leaving after facing three batters in the fourth. He allowed a career-high tying 11 hits and eight runs, including a season-high seven earned runs. He has now pitched 4 2/3 innings or less in his past three starts, losing each of them and allowing 25 hits and 15 runs, 14 earned, in 11 innings overall for an 11.45 ERA. After 290 at-bats without a home run, Vogelsong hit the first of his career, a two-run shot in the third. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Vogelsong is the oldest player in franchise history -- 38 years, 43 days -- at the time of his first home run.

--RHP Cody Hall made his major league debut. He gave up two runs on Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer and five hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Giants recalled Hall on Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento where he went 1-3 with three saves and a 3.46 ERA in 43 appearances. The Giants drafted Hall, 27, in the 19th round in 2011 out of Southern University.

--SS Brandon Crawford did not play for the third game in a row due to a swollen left calf, the result of being hit by a pitch from Chris Hatcher on Monday in Los Angeles. Before the game, manager Bruce Bochy said, ”It hit him pretty good. I saw the swelling. My hope was (he could be in the lineup) today. There is a possibility. He could take (batting practice), field some balls and say, ‘You know what, I‘m good to go.“ There’s a possibility I could change the lineup after batting practice.” Crawford, who missed five games from Aug. 26-30 with tightness in his left oblique, has two hits in his past 24 at-bats.

--2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento, played three innings and went 0-for-2. Panik is scheduled to play three games with Sacramento. If all goes well, he could be activated Monday. Panik, who has missed the Giants’ past 31 games, is hitting .309 (116-for-375) in 97 games with 25 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .374 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just stunk. Didn’t command the heater, breaking ball was up. Just didn’t throw well at all.” -- Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who left after the first three batters reached base in the fourth and allowed a career-high tying 11 hits and eight runs.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brandon Crawford (strained left oblique, sore left calf) got hurt Aug. 25, and he didn’t play Aug. 26-30. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 31, but a calf injury caused him to sit out Sept. 1-3. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage. He will make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 4.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He will play three rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento from Sept. 3-5, and he might rejoin the Giants during the Sept. 7-9 series against the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (hip surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He is facing a five-month rehab period after undergoing surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn left hip left labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that had occurred over time while also shaving down some bone.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. No surgery is scheduled, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He is on target to be activated Sept. 2, the first day he is eligible to return.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Tim Hudson

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza