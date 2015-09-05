San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Rookie Chris Heston, who returned to the San Francisco Giants’ rotation on Sunday after a brief respite at Triple-A, lost again. But the results were much better for Heston in his start against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

He gave up back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches in the first to Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado. Those were the only runs Heston allowed in 5 1/3 innings as he got 11 outs on ground balls, allowed seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts but lost 2-1 to the Rockies.

“I thought he threw the ball great,” catcher Buster Posey said. “He gave us a chance to win the game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it. It’s tough to lose a 2-1 game here.”

Manager Bruce Bochy said: ”The kid did a great job after giving up two home runs in the first. He got us deep in the game, really bowed his neck. I thought he pitched well. Two runs here in this park from your starter, we’ll take that. He could have gotten shaken in that first inning. But for him to regroup and give us that kind of effort, that was impressive. It should do a lot for his confidence.“”

Heston, 27, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 21 when the Giants needed to open a spot in their rotation for Mike Leake, who was coming off the disabled list. Heston didn’t pitch at Sacramento but threw two bullpen sessions as the Giants wanted to give him rest.

He was recalled on Aug. 28 when pitcher Matt Cain went on the disabled list. On Aug. 30, Heston returned to the rotation and allowed nine hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings and took the loss against the Cardinals, who beat the Giants 7-5.

Heston took the mound Friday having gone 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA in his previous five starts. He had pitched past the fifth just once in that stretch. Heston made it past the fifth on Friday and after a shaky first, he regrouped nicely.

“It was about battling,” Heston said. “I was just trying to go as long as I can and stay in the game. Try to help the bullpen out as long as I could and just try to keep us close, give us a chance. I was trying to command the bottom of the zone. That’s always the goal for me. That was a big focus. After that first inning I was able to command the bottom of the zone and get through a few more.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-66

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 4-6 4.38 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 6-4, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain (elbow nerve irritation) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings against Albuquerque with three strikeouts while throwing 32 pitches, 23 strikes. Cain began the season on the disabled list with a flexor tendon strain and missed 79 games. In 10 starts with the Giants from July 2-Aug. 25, Cain is 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 28 retroactive to Aug. 26 and is eligible to be activated Sept. 10.

--SS Brandon Crawford was back in the lineup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after missing three games due to a swollen left calf, the result of getting hit with a pitch Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “He came out early, did some running with (trainer) with Dave Groeschner. Feels like he can go, so he’s out there. I’ll talk to him after (batting practice) and see how he’s doing. If I have to change it, I will, but that’s why I put his name in the lineup to start tonight.”

--2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) played his second rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento, played six innings at second base and went 1-for-3 against Albuquerque. Panik is scheduled to play one more game with Sacramento and, if all goes well, he will be activated Monday at Arizona. Panik, who has missed the Giants’ past 31 games, is hitting .309 (116-for-375) in 97 games with 25 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .374 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

--C Buster Posey went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to six games. His fifth-inning double is Posey’s only extra-base hit in that span. During his streak, Posey is batting .520 (13-for-25).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough stretch, no doubt about it. You’d be lying if you said it wasn‘t. We got to find a way to turn it around though. It’s all you really can do. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. You can’t pout. You just got to come ready to play and hope that tomorrow’s the day that we get back on track I think we’ve shown that we can put some winning streaks together, so we have to keep in mind that that’s something that’s possible.” -- Giants C Buster Posey, after a loss on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 4.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He will play three rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento from Sept. 3-5, and he might rejoin the Giants during the Sept. 7-9 series against the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He is facing a five-month rehab period after undergoing surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. No surgery is scheduled, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Tim Hudson

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Andrew Susac

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Ehire Adrianza

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza