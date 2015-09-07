San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- San Francisco Giants backup catcher Hector Sanchez was on crutches Sunday, his season over after he sustained multiple injuries running to first base Saturday night.

In the fourth inning, with one out and a runner on first, the Rockies shifted on Sanchez, leaving third baseman Nolan Arenado as the infielder on the left side. Sanchez tried to bunt for a hit. Arenado charged and barehanded the ball, and Sanchez was hurt as he lunged to reach first base. He was out on a close play.

Sanchez was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, a left hamstring strain and a mild mid-foot sprain.

“Unbelievable what happened on that 90-foot run,” manager Bruce Bochy said before the Giants beat the Rockies 7-4 Sunday. “Strained his hamstring, strained his mid-foot and rolled his ankle. Three injuries in one shot. I don’t know which happened first. You wouldn’t think running 90 feet would be that hazardous. And it’s hard to lay down a better bunt.”

Bochy said Sanchez’s recovery will take about four weeks, likely meaning his regular season is over. He underwent an MRI exam and X-rays Saturday night.

Sanchez said when he reached first base, he initially felt pain behind his left knee in the lower hamstring.

”I started jumping and figured I pulled my hamstring,“ he said, ”so I tried to not put pressure (landing) on my foot. I sprained my ankle. That was really painful.

“The worst thing is I (was) out. ... That was a perfect bunt, and I (am) out. That was an easy base hit, but he made a good play.”

In 28 games, including 11 starts, this season with the Giants, Sanchez hit .179 (10-for-56). In 37 games at Triple-A Sacramento, Sanchez batted .273 (38-for-139) with four homers and 14 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 9-7, 3.49 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 4-3, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey hit his 100th career home run Sunday at Colorado. It was his first in his past 30 games and 115 at-bats since he last homered Aug. 3 at Atlanta. Posey joins Tom Haller (107 homers) as the only catchers in Giants history to hit at least 100 home runs, and he is the 17th catcher in major league history to reach the milestone in his first seven seasons. He also doubled, giving him his first game with multiple extra-base hits since Aug. 1 at Texas. Posey said, “It’s special. If you had told me when I was kid that I’d have 100 home runs in the major leagues one day, it would probably put a pretty good smile on my face.”

--LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up nine hits and four runs in six innings at Colorado but improved to 17-7. He tied a season low with three strikeouts. The nine hits and four earned runs were the most he yielded since July 31, a span of seven starts. Bumgarner loaded the bases with no outs in the first and fifth and gave up two runs in each inning. “You obviously want better,” he said, “but when it’s all said and done, you’re able to go back on it and look, it’s really not too bad for this ballpark, getting out of it with giving up a couple of runs. It could have been much worse.”

--C Hector Sanchez sustained a left ankle sprain, a left hamstring strain and a mild left mid-foot sprain as he lunged to reach first base in the fourth inning Saturday night. He is out for the rest of the regular season. Sanchez put down a bunt with one out and a runner on first, but 3B Nolan Arenado made a terrific barehanded pickup, and his throw barely beat Sanchez. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, “Unbelievable what happened on that 90-foot run. Strained his hamstring, strained his mid-foot and rolled his ankle. Three injuries in one shot. I don’t know which happened first. You wouldn’t think running 90 feet would be that hazardous. And it’s hard to lay down a better bunt.”

--C Jackson Williams had his contract selected from Double-A Richmond, and he joined the Giants as their backup catcher after Hector Sanchez was injured Saturday night. Williams, 29, was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2007 out of the University of Oklahoma and played in their organization until 2013 without reaching the big leagues. Williams said, “From day one when I got drafted by the Giants, the plan was to play with them. It finally happened, obviously not in the way that I envisioned it. But it happened, and I‘m more than happy to be here.” Williams hit .228 with 18 RBIs in 83 games at Richmond.

Manager Bruce Bochy said, “I‘m happy in the fact he gets a call-up. Great kid and works hard. He’s known for being cerebral back there (behind the plate). Lot of energy. The pitchers are comfortable throwing to him. He’s really a nice backup in the fact he handles the staff well, he throws well, has a quick release. He’s not a guy you’re looking to help out too much offensively, but he’ll compete up there.”

--OF Nori Aoki is scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and be examined there Wednesday by Dr. Michael Collins, a concussion specialist. Aoki was scheduled to start Saturday night, but that morning he called Giants trainer Dave Groeschner and reported post-concussion symptoms and said he was dealing with them for a while. Aoki was hit in the helmet with a pitch Aug. 9, and he returned from the concussion disabled list Aug. 20.

--C Andrew Susac (right wrist sprain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for C Jackson Williams, whom the Giants brought up after C Hector Sanchez was injured Saturday night. In 52 games this season with the Giants, Susac hit .218 (29-for-133) with three homers and 14 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Cain (elbow nerve irritation) is scheduled to be activated by the Giants on Thursday after making a second rehab appearance Monday for Triple-A Sacramento and throwing about 35 pitches. In his first rehab game Friday, Cain pitched two scoreless innings in relief and allowed one hit with three strikeouts while throwing 32 pitches, 23 strikes. Cain began the season on the disabled list with a flexor tendon strain and missed 79 games. In 10 starts with the Giants from July 2-Aug. 25, Cain went 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA. He was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26 and is eligible to be activated Thursday.

--2B Joe Panik (lower back inflammation) flew to Phoenix on Sunday, and he will be activated Monday when the Giants begin a series at Arizona. In three rehab games at Triple-A Sacramento, Panik went 1-for-9 and played 17 innings at second base. Asked if Panik, a left-handed hitter, would be in the lineup Monday against Diamondbacks LHP Patrick Corbin, manager Bruce Bochy said, “Good chance of it, I’ll say that.” Panik has been out since Aug. 2 and has missed 34 games. He is hitting .309 (116-for-375) in 97 games with 25 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .374 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) threw a bullpen session Saturday, and he will be activated Tuesday at Arizona. He twisted the knee while playing with his three sons on a Giants off day Aug. 24. In 44 games, Affeldt is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA.

--INF Kelby Tomlinson has filled in well for 2B Joe Panik. However, with Panik due to be activated Monday, Tomlinson is headed to the bench. Tomlinson is hitting .306 (26-for-85) with three doubles, two triples, one homer, 13 RBIs with a .372 on-base percentage. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “This kid’s done a terrific job. We had a need, and he filled the need more than we even expected. I love the way he competes at the plate. I’ve been pleased with his defense. He hasn’t played a lot of second base, but he’s done a nice job there. Good range, I think he’s getting better on the double play. He gives you speed. This kid should be really proud of himself.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you get a win at Coors Field, that’s gratifying in itself. And also when you’re not having maybe your best game and you still find a way to win, yeah, that’s definitely a big plus for you and something you can feel good about.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, who gave up four runs in six innings Sunday but got the win as the Giants beat the Rockies 7-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion symptoms) did not play Sept. 5-6. He will be examined in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He played three rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento from Sept. 3-5, and he is scheduled to be activated Sept. 7.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will be activated Sept. 8.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 4, and he will pitch for Sacramento again Sept. 7. He is on target to be activated Sept. 10.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) was hurt Sept. 5. He will miss the rest of the regular season.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28. He is facing a five-month rehab period after undergoing surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Chris Heston

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Tim Hudson

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza