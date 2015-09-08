San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Mike Leake experienced tough luck several times since coming to San Francisco, but Monday was just a tough day.

Leake gave up six runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings during his fifth start with the Giants, a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that kept San Francisco in a downward spiral. The Giants lost for the ninth time in 11 games to fall out of realistic contention for both the National League West title (8 1/2-game deficit) and an NL wild-card berth (nine games back).

“It just stinks because we are in the hunt and we are not winning,” said Leake, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on July 30. “It is nothing to sulk over. You got to keep competing, and hopefully we can pull some out.”

While Leake had quality starts in three of his first four games with the Giants, giving up five runs in 19 1/3 innings in those games, he has yet to record a victory with his new team. He is 0-3 with a 4.31 ERA for San Francisco.

“I have never been a guy that goes based off wins and losses for myself,” Leake said. “I just try to compete and give my team a chance to win every time. If I come out and we are within striking distance, then I feel like I did a pretty good job. Obviously, today wasn’t one of those days.”

Leake gave up a three-run homer to Arizona second baseman Phil Gosselin in the second inning and a solo homer to center fielder A.J. Pollock in the sixth, his last batter. Leake permitted 11 hits only once before this season, when the Giants knocked him around for nine runs in an 11-2 victory at the Great American Ball Park on May 16.

“Mike was really good at times, he just made some mistakes,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “This is a park where the ball caries well and the one breaking ball for the three-run homer he just left up a bit. He just missed his spots a little more than he normally does. He had good stuff.”

Leake, 9-8 overall, has given up four homers in five starts with the Giants.

“I definitely want to take that one back,” Leake said of Gosselin’s homer. “It was a hanging slider that he put a charge into. He was a tough at-bat the whole day.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 6-8, 4.69 ERA) at Diamondbacks (Chase Anderson, 6-5, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Joe Panik doubled and scored in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter Monday, his first game back after being reinstated from the disabled list. He missed 35 games with back inflammation. Panik will be regular given days off the rest of the season, manager Bruce Bochy said, in order to keep his back from acting up. “I can’t run Joe out there every day,” Bochy said. “He’s going to need a break here or there. As we get into his run of games, still going to have to give him a break so we don’t have any setbacks. Right now, we think it could come back if we overplay him.” Panik is hitting .311 with 26 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs.

--RHP Mike Leake gave up six runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings Monday, giving up a three-run homer to Arizona 2B Phil Gosselin in the second inning and leaving after Arizona CF A.J. Pollock’s bases-empty homer with two outs in the sixth inning. “I definitely want to take that one back,” he said of Gosselin’s homer. “It was a hanging slider that he put a charge into.” Leake allowed 11 hits only one other time this season, when Giants had nine runs off him in an 11-2 victory on May 16, while he was with Cincinnati.

--RHP Tim Hudson will start Tuesday, manager Bruce Bochy said after the game, a move that became apparent when scheduled starter Ryan Vogelsong entered Monday’s game in the seventh inning. “Huddy is ready to go, so we thought we put him in that slot,” Bochy said. “(Voglesong) has had his struggles the last couple of starts. Huddy has earned this, to get another chance to start.” Hudson is 6-8 with 4.69 ERA in 19 appearances, 17 starts, this season. He came off the disabled list Sept. 1 after missing a month due to a right shoulder strain.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt is to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Affeldt has been out since Aug. 24 after sustaining a subluxation of his left knee while playing with his kids during an off day near the family home in Spokane, Wash. Affeldt, 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA, has missed 34 games this season with shoulder and knee injuries.

--RHP Matt Cain pitched two scoreless innings and struck out two in a relief appearance at Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. He is to rejoin the Giants this week and should be available Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Cain is expected to pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the season while working his way back from elbow irritation that has limited him to 10 games for San Francisco this season.

--RHP Brett Bochy had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday after going 6-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 43 appearances with the River Cats, all in relief. Bochy, son of Giants manager Bruce Bochy, was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in his last 20 games with Sacramento and was scored in only four of those appearances. He made three appearances with the Giants last season, giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

--RHP Tim Lincecum was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room on the roster for RHP Bruce Bochy, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Lincecum underwent surgery to treat an impingement and repair a torn labrum in his left hip Thursday. The expected recovery time is about five months.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t do anything offensively. We had our chances, but we got to get some guys come through and deliver.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants’ 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He played three rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento from Sept. 3-5, and he was activated Sept. 7.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion symptoms) did not play Sept. 5-7. He will be examined in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will be activated Sept. 8.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 4, and he pitched again for Sacramento on Sept. 7. He is on target to be activated Sept. 10.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) was hurt Sept. 5. He will miss the rest of the regular season.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He should be ready for spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He is not expected to play again.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza