San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Tim Hudson alluded to a possible retirement most of the season, but he confirmed Tuesday that this will be his last year. He spoke after a game in which it looked like his 221-victory, 16-season career could go on forever.

Hudson gave up one run in six innings in his first start in since July 26, and he also had two hits including his fourth career homer in the Giants’ 6-2 victory at Arizona.

”This is definitely my last year, for sure,“ Hudson said. ”I feel like it is the right thing for me to do. It is the right time for me and my family. I played this game a lot longer than I ever thought I would. I’ve been really blessed to be able to go out there and compete and have a long career.

“Nights like tonight ... it is very gratifying to be able to go out there at this stage in my career to feel like I‘m really giving the team a chance to win.”

Hudson (7-8) missed five weeks with a right shoulder strain and had only pitched in relief since being activated Sept. 1, but it looked as if he had not missed a beat. He struck out four, walked none and needed only 74 pitches to get through six innings. Hudson will remain in the starting rotation the rest of the season, manager Bruce Bochy said.

”The wait he has had to get a start,“ Bochy said. ”He wasn’t stretched out. To go out there with that kind of stuff and go that far. It just tells you a lot about the man, how determined he was tonight, how prepared.

“That was vintage Huddy. He hit his spots. Good off-speed pitchers. Good movement on his pitches. He really was locked in. He pitched like a 25-year old tonight.”

At 40, Hudson became the oldest Giants’ pitcher to homer since Steve Carlton it one in 1986 at 41. Madison Bumgarner, who has five homers this season, among the first to greet Hudson when he reached the dugout.

“They love the guy,” Bochy said. They love Huddy. They appreciated not just what he’s accomplished in his career, he’s one of those guys everybody loves to be around. He has a great sense of humor and keeps everybody loose. When he hit the home run, he had the whole dugout laughing.

“To hit a home run, a 40-year old man ... I know it will stay in his memory the rest of his life. He has had a lot of wins and a lot of great games, but at this stage of the game to go out and perform like that, real impressive.”

RECORD: 72-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 11-9, 3.54 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 4-1, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Joe Panik reached base four times in his first since start Aug. 1. He walked in the first inning, doubled in a run in the third, was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and homered in the ninth. Panik suffered a sprained finger, manager Bruce Bochy said, when he and Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt collided as Panik fielded a ground ball in the fourth inning, but he remained in the game and should not miss time.

--RHP Cory Gearrin was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Gearrin was 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 33 relief appearances for the River Cats this season. “I look forward to getting him in a game and getting a look at him,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Gearrin appeared in 77 games with Atlanta from 2011-13 before undergoing Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season.

--SS Brandon Crawford was removed from Tuesday’s game in the last of the fourth inning with tightness in his left calf and his left oblique, the Giants reported, and could miss several games, manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think one’s affecting the other,” Bochy said. “He’s going to need a couple of days. Hopefully not more. It was pretty evident when you watch him.” Crawford struck out in his two at-bats and is mired in a 4-for-44 skid that has dropped his batting average from .272 to .255. He has career highs in doubles (30), homers (19) and RBIs (77) this season.

--C Hector Sanchez was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Cory Gearrin on the roster. Gearrin was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brandon Crawford (tightness in left calf and left oblique) left the Sept. 8 game and is likely to miss several games at a minimum.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He was participating in baseball activities at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., as of Aug. 20, and hit off a tee Aug. 23. He went through a light workout Aug. 25. He played three rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento from Sept. 3-5, and he was activated Sept. 7.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion symptoms) did not play Sept. 5-7. He will be examined in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9.

--RHP Matt Cain (nerve irritation in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. He took a cortisone shot in his elbow Aug. 28 after an MRI exam revealed no significant damage. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 4, and he pitched again for Sacramento on Sept. 7. He is on target to be activated Sept. 10.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He should be ready for spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joe Panik

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Kelby Tomlinson

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza