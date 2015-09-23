San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants are hanging on and Jake Peavy gets to hang out in San Diego on Wednesday.

“It’s been a tough year,” Peavy said as the Giants try to stave off elimination. “We haven’t had quite enough to break through. That L.A. team, man, we win seven of eight and gain a game.”

The Giants not only beat the Padres, 4-2, on Tuesday night but they pulled to within six games of the NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Peavy gains some satisfaction in getting to start at Petco Park for the second time this year. His first go-around on April 12 didn’t go so well as the Giants fell to the Padres, 6-4. Peavy, unlike now, was battling a sore back.

“It was a lot of fun to go out the first time here earlier this year,” he said. “But it was tough for me because I was hurt.”

But mention San Diego and Peavy delivers a wide grin. It was his first organization and where he won the 2007 National League Cy Young Award.

“I love coming to San Diego because this place is special to me,” Peavy said. “Just walking in the ball park and seeing the familiar faces. I‘m just comfortable here; I love it here. It’s my home away from home.”

Peavy (7-6) is coming off a victory over the Reds. He’s 1-1 against the Padres, with those two decisions coming this season.

”There are a lot of special memories anything that I‘m here,“ he said. ”Pitching will be fun.

But at the end of the day, it will be business as usual and trying to figure out a way of how to beat a team with some dangerous guys in the lineup that can get you.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy 7-6, 4.08 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner 6-15, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey was in the original lineup, then manager Bruce Bochy thought better of it. Posey has been bothered by a sore hip. “We think he can use another day,” Bochy said. “He should be good to go on (Wednesday).”

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) was undergoing tests and wasn’t with the club. He exited Friday’s game in the ninth inning after experience concussion symptoms. He was struck in the head on Sept. 15 when he hit his head against an infielder’s knee diving into second base. He had originally passed the concussion tests.

--OF Juan Perez is likely done for the year with an oblique injury. “I would be surprised if he came back,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Perez was called up on Aug. 11 to take the roster spot of Angel Pagan. Perez said he probably won’t play winter ball this year as well. “I need to give my body a rest,” he said.

--OF Hunter Pence has yet to diminish his hope of playing again this season. “He’s still hopeful to get out there,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Pence has missed the Giants last 32 games with a strained left oblique.

--INF Kelby Tomlinson has impressed the Giants since being called up because of Joe Panik’s balky bat. Tomlinson has played well, but he’s smart enough to know an All-Star in Panik is blocking his path. So Tomlinson is going to work in the outfield this offseason to increase his worth. Tomlinson has played second base, shortstop and third base in his five minor-league seasons, but never the outfield. With Panik expected back in full health for training camp, Tomlinson is expanding his options.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You keep grinding, you keep fighting and see what happens. You’ve got to believe and it’s up to us about winning games.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after the win over the Padres Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He was still unable to take full swings as of Sept. 9. Manager Bruce Bochy said on Sept. 22 that Pence is continuing to work out with the hopes of returning before the season is over.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) didn’t play Sept. 19-20. He is unlikely to play on the Giants’ trip Sept. 22-27 and will be re-evaluated at the trip’s end. He was undergoing tests Sept, 22 and wasn’t with the club.

--OF Juan Perez (strained oblique) left the Sept. 20 game. He is likely done for the year.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion symptoms) did not play Sept. 4-20. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) has not played since Sept. 9. He is likely out for the season.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He is out for the season.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He should be ready for spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

RHP Matt Cain

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Trevor Brown

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Juan Perez

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jarrett Parker

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Mac Williamson