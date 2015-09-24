San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Manager Bruce Bochy scratches his considerable noggin’ over the number of Giants suffering concussions.

“I don’t know what the deal is with these concussions,” he said before the Giants fell to the Padres, 5-4, on Wednesday night. “Maybe it is because we are more aware of them. But we have had a rash of them and it’s (difficult) to explain why.”

First baseman Ehire Adrianza was the latest having to take some time off. He took a wicked drive off Brett Wallace’s bat on Tuesday night.

“I thought it hit him in the leg but it went up and hit him in the nose,” Bochy said. “He was dizzy and light-headed last night and today he didn’t look any better.”

While Adrianza was resting, regular first baseman Brandon Belt was traveling to Pittsburgh. He was to meet with doctors regarding his concussion on Thursday.

The Giants are also minus outfielders Nori Aoki and Gregor Blanco with concussions.

Bochy, a former major-league catcher, said he can’t recall having a concussion during his career.

“You guys might disagree with me on that,” he joked, with the reporters. “I did take a few foul tips back there but you just played the next day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner 18-8, 2.84 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 8-15, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey returned to the lineup after getting Tuesday off with a sore hip. Manager Bruce Bochy said with Monday’s off day, he was good to get Posey two straight days off his feet. “He’s been going pretty hard lately,” Bochy said.

--Rookie OF Mac Williamson got his first major-league at-bat and it came against flame-throwing Craig Kimbrel. “It really wasn’t fair to throw him out there like that,” manager Bruce Bochy said. But Bochy had little choices remaining on the bench. Williamson struck out.

--OF Juan Perez was placed on the 60-day DL with an oblique injury, clearing a spot for INF/OF Kevin Frandsen on the 40-man roster. Perez left Sunday’s game and he hadn’t played since. Perez said for the first time in six years he will likely rest this offseason instead of playing winter ball.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) is not with the club. He was traveling to Pittsburgh, where he will undergo tests. He exited Friday’s game in the ninth inning after experiencing concussion symptoms. He was struck in the head on Sept. 15 when he hit his head against an infielder’s knee diving into second base. He had originally passed the concussion tests.

--INF/OF Kevin Frandsen had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento. He opened his major league career with San Francisco, playing with the Giants from 2006-08. Frandsen, 33, spent all of this season in Triple-A, hitting .280 with four homers in 112 games. He played 105 games for the Washington Nationals last year, batting .259 with one homer. Frandsen was signed to address the team’s depth issues, especially at first base. “We need some help over there,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Starter Brandon Belt isn’t available with a concussion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hanging by a thread. This was a tough one to let get away. But we’re still breathing, and that is the way you look at it, and we will keep saying, ‘You never know,’ and keep going out there and playing hard.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after the loss to the Padres Wednesday. The Giants fell seven games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West with 11 games remaining.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Juan Perez (strained oblique) left the Sept. 20 game. He was placed on the 60-day DL on Sept. 23.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) left the Sept. 18 game. He was originally struck in the head on Sept. 15. He didn’t play Sept. 19-23. He was traveling to Pittsburgh Sept. 22 to undergo tests.

--C Buster Posey (hip and lower back soreness) did not play Sept. 22. He returned to the lineup Sept. 23.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He was still unable to take full swings as of Sept. 9. Manager Bruce Bochy said Sept. 22 that Pence continues to work out in the hopes of returning before the season is over.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion symptoms) did not play Sept. 4-23. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) has not played since Sept. 9. He is likely out for the season.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He is out for the season.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He should be ready for spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

RHP Matt Cain

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Trevor Brown

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jarrett Parker

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Mac Williamson