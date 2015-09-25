San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After two consecutive walk-off losses to the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants are eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West with 10 games to play.

However, left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who was denied his 19th win of the season Thursday night when the Padres rallied against the San Francisco bullpen, is not ready to concede anything.

”No matter where we’re at, we want to win games,“ Bumgarner said after the Giants’ 5-4 loss. ”No matter what the circumstances and the situation, we want to win games.

”It’s a crazy game we play. We’ve been through a lot this year, a lot of injuries, adversity. I feel really good about the group of guys we have. Obviously, right now, it isn’t what we wanted or what we worked for.

”At the same time, you have to realize how hard this game is. We have four games with the Dodgers next week at home.

“Right now, the only thing on my mind is the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Everything else, we’ll cross those bridges when we get there.”

Bumgarner set a career high for strikeouts at 228, which is 11 shy of the franchise record by a left-handed pitcher, set by Cy Seymour in 1898.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 10-9, 3.81 ERA) at A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Kevin Frandsen made his first start for the Giants since 2009, going 0-for-4 Thursday. Frandsen thought his season ended with the conclusion of Triple-A Sacramento’s season Sept. 8. However, he had his contract purchased by the Giants on Wednesday due to numerous injuries to other players. He was so sure his season was over that Frandsen purchased tickets to the Giants’ game in Oakland on Saturday night so he could see former teammate and close friend Barry Zito pitch.

--CF Angel Pagan had two doubles Thursday night, his first two-double game since April 6. Only 26 of Pagan’s 128 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

--3B Matt Duffy went 3-for-5 with a double and two steals Thursday. The two steals made Duffy only the third rookie in Giants history to have 70 runs, 70 RBIs and 10 steals. He joins Orlando Cepeda (1958: 96 RBIs, 88 runs, 15 steals) and Chili Davis (1982: 76 RBIs, 86 runs, 24 steals). Duffy has 71 RBIs, 71 runs scored and 11 steals.

--SS Brandon Crawford homered leading off the second inning Thursday night to extend his career highs in home runs (20) and RBIs (81). After homering, Crawford was intentionally walked in his second plate appearance and pitched around and walked in his third plate appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to lose games like this, especially with Bum going for his 19th win.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after LHP Madison Bumgarner left with a lead but the Giants’ bullpen failed in a 5-4 loss to the Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ehire Adrianza (concussion) did not play Sept. 23-24.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-24. He was originally struck in the head Sept. 15. Belt met with a specialist in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion) did not play Sept. 4-24. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He was still unable to take full swings as of Sept. 9. Manager Bruce Bochy said Sept. 22 that Pence was working out in the hopes of returning before the season is over.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) has not played since Sept. 9. He is likely out for the season.

--OF Juan Perez (strained oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 23.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He is out for the season.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He should be ready for spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

RHP Matt Cain

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Trevor Brown

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jarrett Parker

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Mac Williamson