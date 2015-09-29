San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jake Peavy said participating in Monday’s must-win game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was like pitching in Game 7 of a playoff series.

Being that he had a front-row seat for Game 7 of the World Series last October, Peavy should know the feeling.

The veteran came through with one of his best games of the season in Monday’s 3-2, 12-inning win over the Dodgers that kept the Giants’ faint playoff hopes alive.

Peavy allowed only three hits and one run in seven innings, and left with a 2-1 lead.

He stood to get the win until the Dodgers rallied to tie the game in the ninth and force extra innings.

The team win was more important than the personal win, Peavy assured, claiming he feels fresh down the stretch because he missed 67 games early in the season with a back injury.

Peavy has allowed just a .172 batting average in his last four starts, going 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA over that stretch.

He is scheduled to start Saturday’s second-to-last game of the regular season against the Colorado Rockies.

He hopes to experience that Game 7 feeling one more time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 15-7, 2.25 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-8, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner will attempt to keep the Giants’ postseason hopes alive when he faces the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Any loss by the Giants in their four-game series against the Dodgers would result in San Francisco’s elimination from the playoff race. Bumgarner will go head-to-head with Dodgers ace LHP Clayton Kershaw, but that’s nothing new. Bumgarner has 2-1 and 4-0 wins over Kershaw already this season.

--RHP Jake Peavy came through with arguably his best performance of the season when the Giants needed it most Monday night in his club’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran didn’t get credited with a win, but he did leave with a 2-1 lead after pitching seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Peavy has gone 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts, allowing just a .172 batting average over that stretch.

--C Trevor Brown stunned Cy Young Award candidate RHP Zack Greinke with a two-run double in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brown had totaled just three RBIs in his first 22 at-bats for the Giants before slicing one into the gap in right-center field in the second inning of the 3-2, 12-inning victory. Brown also caught all 12 innings of the win.

--OF Alejandro De Aza recorded the fourth walk-off RBI of his career Monday night in the Giants’ 3-2, 12-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. De Aza’s sacrifice fly drove in RF Marlon Byrd with the game-winner. It was De Aza’s first walk-off RBI since Aug. 13, 2013, when he beat the Detroit Tigers as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

--LF Jarrett Parker cooled off a bit in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Up against Cy Young Award candidate RHP Zack Greinke, Parker struck out three times, grounded out and walked in the 3-2, 12-inning win. Parker was promoted to the No. 2 spot in the Giants’ lineup for the game after having hit .400 in his first 15 big-league games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As a professional athlete, you love to be in a position like tonight. It was like a Game 7. You have to win.” -- Giants RHP Jake Peavy, after a win over the Dodgers on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ehire Adrianza (concussion) did not play Sept. 23-28.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-28. He was originally struck in the head Sept. 15. Belt met with a specialist in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion) did not play Sept. 4-28. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He was still unable to take full swings as of Sept. 9. Manager Bruce Bochy said Sept. 22 that Pence was working out in the hopes of returning before the season is over.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) has not played since Sept. 9. He is likely out for the season.

--OF Juan Perez (strained oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 23.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He is out for the season.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He should be ready for spring training.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

RHP Matt Cain

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Trevor Brown

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nori Aoki

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jarrett Parker

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Mac Williamson