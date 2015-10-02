San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tim Hudson won 222 games in his major league career. But he admitted Thursday, after pitching for the final time in his 17-year career, that his favorite games were seven in which he didn’t record a win.

Those were in the 2014 World Series, which the Giants won 4-games-to-3 over the Kansas City Royals.

If he had any regrets, Hudson said he would have liked to win Thursday’s finale. Not because it could have been his 223rd win. But rather because he just likes winning.

Hudson walked off the mound one out into the third inning of the 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the winningest active pitcher in the majors.

Even after allowing three runs in 2 1/3 innings, he finished with a 3.49 ERA in 3,126 2/3 innings.

He totaled 2,080 strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 6-13, 6.54 ERA) at Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 12-10, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Heston has a chance to pad his impressive rookie-season stats when he opens a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Heston (12-10) already has assured he will finish the season as the winningest rookie. He currently ranks third in both strikeouts (138) and ERA (3.62) among pitchers who have started 15 or more games. Heston has faced the Rockies four times this season, going 2-2 with a 5.70 ERA. Three of those starts were at Colorado.

--RHP Tim Hudson wrapped up a 17-year career with a 2 1/3-inning start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hudson took the loss in the 3-2 defeat, but nonetheless walked off the mound one final time as the winningest active pitcher with 222 wins. Hudson struck out 2,080 in 3,126 2/3 innings, and compiled a 3.49 ERA.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner has been scratched from his scheduled start in the regular-season finale Sunday. With the Giants having already been eliminated from the playoffs, manager Bruce Bochy made the decision Thursday to substitute RHP Yusmeiro Petit for his ace. Bumgarner will finish the season with 18 wins.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit will start Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Diego Padres in place of LHP Madison Bumgarner. Used mostly as the Giants’ long reliever, Petit embraced the role, posting a 1.80 ERA in his last 13 appearances. He will take a 1-1 record and 3.65 ERA to the mound.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt announced his retirement before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, effective at season’s end. Coincidentally, Affeldt followed RHP Tim Hudson on the mound when the Giants starter was pulled from the final start of his career. Affeldt allowed two inherited runners to score, but allowed only one hit among the four batters he faced. Affeldt is expected to get at least one more relief appearance before season’s end.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had a lot of fun over the last 17 years.” -- Giants RHP Tim Hudson, who wrapped up a 17-year career with a 2 1/3-inning start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ehire Adrianza (concussion) did not play Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) has not played since Sept. 9. He is likely out for the season.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion) hasn’t played since Sept. 3. He flew to Pittsburgh on Sept. 29 to be examined by Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) last appeared in a game Sept. 18. He met with a specialist in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24 and was ruled out for the season. Belt underwent right knee surgery Sept. 30 to repair a torn meniscus, and he should be at full strength for the start of spring training.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He expects to be healthy for the start of spring training.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He was still unable to take full swings as of Sept. 9.

--OF Juan Perez (strained oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 23.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He is out for the season.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

RHP Matt Cain

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Trevor Brown

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mac Williamson

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jarrett Parker

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Nori Aoki