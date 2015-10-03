San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Right-hander Chris Heston was looking for a positive memory to take into the offseason Friday night.

Instead, he got one last reminder that he’s still got work to do to be the pitcher he appeared to be on the verge of becoming earlier in the season.

Heston was bombed for eight runs on eight hits by the Colorado Rockies in a 9-3 defeat.

The loss brought his final rookie-season record to 12-11.

Not bad, except that he was 11-5 on Aug. 4.

After that, he was torched for 34 earned runs in 51 2/3 innings, which drove his final ERA to 3.95.

“I wanted to take a good one into the offseason,” Heston said after the loss. “But I can take the whole year and try to build on it.”

As a whole, the season will go down as a success. His 12 wins were the most by a Giants rookie since righty Matt Cain won 13 in 2006.

He led all National League rookies in wins this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 6-9, 5.37 ERA) at Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 7-6, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy really wanted to make the playoffs this season for selfish reasons. He believes he’s pitching his best ball of the season as the year comes to a close. Peavy helped keep the Giants’ National League West hopes alive with seven strong innings in Monday’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco nonetheless was eliminated from the West race the next night. Peavy is 6-7 in his career against Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Rockies, with a 3.98 ERA in 21 career starts.

--RHP Chris Heston had a chance to match RHP Matt Cain’s rookie-season win total Friday night. Instead, he went into his first offseason having endured arguably his worst start of the season. Heston was bombed for eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in Friday’s 9-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. He finished his rookie season a 12-11 record. He led all National League rookies in wins.

--3B Matt Duffy was voted by Giants players and coaches as the winner of the annual Willie Mac Award, given to the player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of 1B Willie McCovey, one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Duffy has driven in 76 runs this season, and needs just four more to become one of just four Giants rookies ever to record 80 RBIs. He went 1-for-4 in Friday’s loss to Colorado, finishing the night with a .297 batting average.

--SS Brandon Crawford nearly added to his team lead in home runs with a two-double off the left-field fence in the Giants’ loss to Colorado on Friday night. Crawford, who has 20 homers, is attempting to become the first shortstop to lead the Giants in home runs since SS Bill Dahlen accomplished the feat with seven in 1905. Crawford enters the weekend with a one-homer lead over C Buster Posey.

--LF Mac Williamson recorded the first extra-base hit of his Giants career with a triple in the fifth inning of Friday’s loss to Colorado. Williamson had been just 5-for-23, with all singles, before connecting off Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick for a 400-foot blast to right-center field. Williamson went 1-for-4 in the game to raise his average to .231.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to take a good one into the offseason. But I can take the whole year and try to build on it.” -- Giants RHP Chris Heston, who ended his rookie year by allowing eight runs on eight hits in the loss to the Rockies Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ehire Adrianza (concussion) did not play Sept. 23-Oct. 2.

--OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) has not played since Sept. 9. He is likely out for the season.

--LF Nori Aoki (concussion) hasn’t played since Sept. 3. He flew to Pittsburgh on Sept. 29 to be examined by Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist.

--1B Brandon Belt (concussion) last appeared in a game Sept. 18. He met with a specialist in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24 and was ruled out for the season. Belt underwent right knee surgery Sept. 30 to repair a torn meniscus, and he should be at full strength for the start of spring training.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (left hip surgery in September 2015) was placed on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3. The operation repaired Lincecum’s torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement or bone build-up that occurred over time while also shaving down some bone. He expects to be healthy for the start of spring training.

--RF Hunter Pence (sore left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He was still unable to take full swings as of Sept. 9.

--OF Juan Perez (strained oblique) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 23.

--2B Joe Panik (inflammation in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He is out for the season.

--C Hector Sanchez (mild left mid-foot sprain, sprained left ankle, left hamstring strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Andrew Susac (sprained right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 6.

--2B Marco Scutaro (spinal fusion surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Chris Heston

RHP Tim Hudson

BULLPEN:

RHP Santiago Casilla (closer)

RHP Sergio Romo

LHP Javier Lopez

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Hunter Strickland

LHP Josh Osich

RHP Mike Broadway

RHP Cody Hall

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Brett Bochy

RHP Cory Gearrin

RHP Matt Cain

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Jackson Williams

Trevor Brown

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Kelby Tomlinson

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Matt Duffy

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Nick Noonan

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mac Williamson

CF Angel Pagan

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jarrett Parker

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Nori Aoki