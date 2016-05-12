San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants finished their most recent homestand with a 3-4 record, not impressive, but it could have been worse.

The Giants were able to grind out a pair of 13-inning victories over the past five games, the latest over the Blue Jays, 5-4, on Wednesday.

“The last day before we hit the round, it’s nice to create some momentum,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “You have to come out every day and strap it on and be ready to go. You have to fight every day for nine innings. You’re going to have your struggles, whether it’s the pitching or the offense.”

The five runs in Wednesday’s 13-inning win was more than the team scored combined in the previous 40 innings, when they netted a total of three.

All the while, the pitching has been much better, particularly from Matt Cain, who took a tough-luck loss Tuesday after allowing two runs in eight innings.

The Giants open their road trip in Phoenix. In their last meeting with the Diamondbacks, the Giants were swept in a four-game series. They get their chance for revenge in this four-game set.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-1, 3.02 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 3-2, 5.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP George Kontos, on a rehab assignment from a right flexor strain, could join the team in San Diego on Monday and that would give the bullpen a huge lift. Kontos took over the set-up role when RHP Sergio Romo went down with the same right flexor strain and pitched effectively. The Giants have needed to dip into their minor-league system a few times since Kontos has been out.

--RHP Sergio Romo is making progress from his right flexor strain. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he has extended his range to 105 feet and has been throwing off a mound. Bochy sounded upbeat when he said Romo “is on his way.”

--C Buster Posey ended an 0-for-18 streak, the second longest of his career to an 0-for-19 in July of 2013, Wednesday but still struggled in RBI situations. He grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, which did produce a run, and walked with the bases loaded in Wednesday’s extra-inning affair. He’s hitting .147 with runners in scoring position this year and is 3-for-his-last 29.

--OF Angel Pagan has missed the last 10 games with a hamstring strain. The Giants hesitated putting him on the disabled list in hopes he could return sooner rather than later. Pagan had a chance to play Wednesday, but was not called upon. He could return any day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was huge, especially having a lead like that, we coughed it up, that would’ve been a tough one to lose, getting swept and to hit the road on. But we kept fighting, and it wasn’t pretty. A walk-off walk, it’s big. You go to extra innings, you’re fighting to keep from getting swept, and no question, a huge game for us.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after San Francisco defeated the Blue Jays to avoid being swept in the three-game series.