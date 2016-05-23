San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Struggling Jake Peavy is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday during the series finale against the San Diego Padres, and manager Bruce Bochy has no intention of changing his mind.

Off to a 1-5 start with an 8.21 ERA, Peavy looks overmatched on paper when opposes San Diego right-hander James Shields, who at 2-6 has experienced his share of problems this season, too.

"His stuff is fine," Bochy said of Peavy. "He's healthy and close. He needs to be more consistent executing pitches."

Bochy is willing to throw out Peavy's 1 2/3-inning outing on Friday, when the Cubs touched the veteran for five runs and seven hits during an 8-1 Chicago win. The manager points to the start before when Peavy allowed only one run and three hits over six innings en route to a 5-3 victory.

"I love what he did in Arizona," Bochy said. "He backed off. He didn't go full throttle on every pitch, which is his nature."

Bochy expects Peavy to bounce back similar to how Matt Cain has of late. The Giants won each of Cain's last two starts, over the Cubs and the Diamondbacks, after the team dropped each of his previous six outings.

"I don't have a leash on him right now, so I don't know how long," Bochy answered when asked how much time Peavy has to rebound. "Jake, he's going to be fine. He had a hiccup in his last start. He's had a couple good (games), too."

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 4-4, 1.96 ERA) at Giants (RHP Johnny Cueto, 6-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Hunter Pence is expected to return to the lineup Monday when the Giants host the Padres for the first of three games, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Pence missed consecutive games Saturday and Sunday after feeling a tight right hamstring after the Friday night game against the Cubs.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner is 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA in his past six starts after a 1-0 win over the Cubs on Sunday. He threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Giants manager Bruce Bochy was asked if Bumgarner is the one pitcher he would take if he was starting a team from scratch. "There are so many good choices, but sure I'm going to be biased," Bochy said. "He's young, strong, a great teammate -- attributes you want for a guy you start a team with."

--LF Angel Pagan returned Sunday after missing the Saturday game due to left hamstring tightness. He went 0-for-3 while hitting in the No. 9 hole. Pagan lined to right, grounded to second and struck out swinging.

--RHP Sergio Romo is scheduled to throw one inning Monday in Sacramento as he begins a rehab assignment with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate. Romo went on the disabled list April 15 due to a right flexor strain.

--RHP Johnny Cueto hopes he can duplicate the success he had against San Diego on Monday that he had during his last start on May 18. He tossed his second complete game of the season, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. With two complete games this season against the Padres, Cueto is 6-1 with a 1.67 ERA in his career against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "It was a fun series. It was a little bit of the playoff atmosphere, I guess, with all the hype and the talk leading up to these games. You've got to look past that, but it is fun." -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, after the Giants won two of three in the weekend series against the Cubs, a showdown of two first-place teams.