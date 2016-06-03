San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Hunter Pence was out of the San Francisco lineup for just six games when he first hurt his right hamstring.

This time, the outfielder and the Giants won’t be as fortunate.

Pence injured the hamstring more seriously Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves and landed to the disabled list Thursday.

The team’s RBI leader will likely be sidelined longer than the 15 days, although the Giants don’t have a timetable yet.

MRI results were still being evaluated Thursday.

“Unfortunately, he did a pretty good job on it,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s a shame.”

The Giants are hopeful of getting Angel Pagan -- also a hamstring victim twice this season -- back from the disabled list when eligible next Wednesday, but the absence of Pence will be a blow to the first-place team in the National League West.

San Francisco is entering a difficult stretch, with games at St. Louis this weekend and then visits by Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers next week.

Pence is hitting .298 with a .375 on-base percentage and .486 slugging mark. His seven homers are second on the team behind Buster Posey’s eight and he is tops with 36 RBIs.

The right fielder hurt himself as he tried to beat out a ground ball in the fourth inning of the Giants’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Braves. He stopped running when he was about halfway to first base, a clear indication that something significant was wrong.

Pence returned to full-time duty last Friday after being held out of the lineup for six consecutive games and had played without incident since then. He almost skipped undergoing his usual pregame treatment for his hamstring Wednesday because it felt so healthy.

“I went and got treatment but I didn’t think I needed it,” Pence said, “Because it was feeling strong. I guess my confidence led me to think I could push everything I had. It didn’t work out that time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-1, 2.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 5-3, 5.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner struck out 11 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings and hit his 13th career homer Thursday against the Braves. It was his six consecutive victory and left him 7-2 with a 1.99 ERA. Bumgarner, who allowed four hits, has a 1.11 ERA during the winning streak. He has reached double figures in strikeouts 28 times in his career and is 6-0 with a 1.75 ERA in his past seven starts against the Braves.

--1B Brandon Belt had a pair of doubles and a walk Thursday, going 2-for-3. He has 12 hits in his last 22 at-bats, with six doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. The hot streak has Belt’s batting average up to .306.

--RF Hunter Pence was placed on the disabled list Thursday after straining his right hamstring running to first base on a ground ball in the fourth inning Wednesday. He had tweaked the same hamstring during May and was held out of the lineup for six games before returning last Friday. Pence is batting .298 with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

--OF Mac Williamson was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday when RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) was placed on the disabled list. He was hitting .287 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 36 games with Sacramento. Williams played in eight games with the Giants earlier this season, going 3-for-16.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, the reigning National League player of the week, goes for his ninth win Friday as the Giants open a series in St. Louis. He followed a shutout at San Diego by allowing just one earned run over six innings at Colorado despite dealing with discomfort in his back and left side. Cueto is 8-1 with a 2.31 ERA in his first 10 starts for the Giants after signing as a free-agent deal worth $130 million. He has three complete games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty cool. But I‘m getting paid to pitch, not hit.” -- Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, who struck out 11 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings and hit his 13th career homer Thursday against the Braves.

